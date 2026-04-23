Broncos 2026 NFL Draft: Full list of the team's picks as the draft nears

The Denver Broncos are heading into the 2026 NFL Draft with limited capital, primarily thanks to the Jaylen Waddle trade with the Miami Dolphins. However, the Broncos will still be in a spot to improve this roster at key positions.

It's not crazy to think that Denver does end up with a starter or two from this class, given how well the front office has drafted in recent years. With seven picks, the Broncos currently have seven chances to find the future.

Let's dive into the specific draft picks here, outlining the pick number and where the pick even came from.

Denver Broncos full 2026 NFL Draft pick list

Denver has their own second-round pick. It's the 62nd selection, and this could be seen as the sweet spot of this year's draft class. The Broncos won't be getting any sort of top-of-the-line player here, but that day two range is ideal for those developmental prospects with starting upside. If the Broncos keep this pick, grabbing someone like Max Klare from Ohio State or Josiah Trotter from Missouri would make a lot of sense.

108 (Devaughn Vele trade)

Remember Devaughn Vele? The Broncos own the New Orleans Saints fourth-round pick this year, which did help soften the blow from the Waddle trade. Sure, this pick is in the 100s, but there is still the 'sweet spot' at play here.

111 (Jaylen Waddle trade)

The Broncos swapped fourth-round picks with the Dolphins, so this pick originally belonged to Miami. Denver has two picks in Round 4 right now and might be willing enough to package both to perhaps move up into the third round.

Given the limited roster holes, the Broncos might not see a use for picking two players and may prefer a better bang for their buck.

170 (Own Pick)

The fifth-round selection at pick 170 is the Broncos own pick. At this point in the draft, this is where teams start to get into those 'dart throw' selections. Sure, there's always a diamond in the rough here, but mostly, teams hope for some quality depth options.

246 (Own Pick)

The final 'own pick' of the Broncos in this year's draft is the 246th selection, a seventh-round spot.

256 and 257 (Compensatory - Riley Dixon and Javonte Williams)

Due to the free agency deals that Riley Dixon and Javonte Williams signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys last offseason, the Broncos were awarded picks 256 and 257 in this year's draft. Williams ended up carving out a career year for Dallas in 2025 and was able to earn a three-year extension from that.