Broncos' rivals picks in Jason La Canfora mock draft prove George Paton's genius

The Denver Broncos' rivals have a combined four first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including two picks in the top 10, and the #1 pick overall.

The Broncos were the 1st-place team in the AFC West last season, so everyone else in the division is playing catch-up this offseason. And this year's draft is not exactly the prime opportunity to do just that.

The top-end talent of the 2026 NFL Draft class is not considered overwhelming, by any stretch, and that's evidenced in the latest 1st-round mock draft from insider Jason La Canfora at FanSided.com. La Canfora made his final 1st-round projection before Thursday's draft, and the picks he made for the AFC West teams are further proof that Broncos GM George Paton made a genius move swapping the 30th overall pick for star receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Denver Broncos rivals make underwhelming picks in 2026 NFL mock draft

Let's take a look at all of the picks made by Broncos division rivals in the AFC West, and what makes this such an underwhelming 1st round overall.

Las Vegas Raiders : Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana Kansas City Chiefs : Spencer Fano, OL, Utah; Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

: Spencer Fano, OL, Utah; Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami Los Angeles Chargers: Emmanuel Pregnon, OL, Oregon

The Raiders have been known to be taking Fernando Mendoza since January. They didn't even have a head coach at that time. That is a foregone conclusion at this stage and regardless if it's because of Mendoza or just their own conviction of process, the #1 overall pick won't even be the Day 1 starter for the Raiders. That will be Kirk Cousins.

The Chiefs traded up in La Canfora's mock draft to the 7th overall spot to take Spencer Fano, a tackle prospect who is expected to slide inside for a number of teams because of his lack of length. Akheem Mesidor is one of the oldest potential 1st-round prospects in this draft at 25 years old.

Emmanuel Pregnon is another older prospect who will turn 25 in October, and is someone who has been talked about as a potential option for the Broncos with the 62nd overall pick in the 2nd round.

The Broncos have made their share of reach picks when it comes to the consensus. They haven't won the instant NFL Draft grade sweepstakes in recent years. But what the Broncos have done is draft well, which can't be said for every other team in the division.

That's why they were in the position to be able to make the bold move to trade for Jaylen Waddle, which looks better and better the more you hear and read about this year's incoming rookie class. It's just an underwhelming talent pool overall.

This was the right year to make the big trade, and it almost feels like no matter what Denver's division rivals do, the Broncos will have "won" the first round of this draft among AFC West teams without even making a pick.