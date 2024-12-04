Broncos 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Team needs are abundantly clear at this point
The Denver Broncos are going to hopefully add some offensive pieces in the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's get underway with our latest mock draft. As long as the team keeps winning, their draft picks are getting lower and lower. At this point, they're currently slated to pick 23rd in the first round.
It's been years since the Broncos picked that low. Now at 8-5, it's clear that this is no fluke; Denver is for real and a legitimate playoff team. They may be poised to use the 2025 NFL Draft to go all-in and give rookie QB Bo Nix some viable weapons.
Let's embark on our latest NFL mock draft.
Broncos 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Team needs are abundantly clear at this point
23rd Pick - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Maybe the most urgent need for the Denver Broncos, the team is able to grab Colston Loveland in the first round of this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. The Broncos need a dynamic tight end, and Loveland is the best in the country depending on who you ask.
54th Pick - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
How about another weapon? The Broncos RB room is not getting it done consistently, so it would be wise for Denver to get younger here and invest in the position a bit in the NFL Draft. At pick 54, I was able to grab Kaleb Johnson from Iowa, who has turned into one of the best RBs in the country. Javonte Williams is a free agent in 2025, so it's also not likely he is going to be brought back.
85th Pick - TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina
The Denver Broncos should continue to bolster the trenches, as that's been a huge reason for their success in 2024. I added TJ Sanders at pick 85 in this NFL mock draft. With DJ Jones set to be a free agent in 2025, the Broncos may have a spot open in this room.
125th Pick - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
The Broncos have not drafted a tackle since Garett Bolles in 2017. They could make Josh Simmons their first drafted tackle since then, and with Bolles set to be a free agent in 2025, it would be wise for the Broncos to grab one, and this is true even if the team elects to bring Bolles back for another year or two.
192nd Pick - Theo Wease Jr, WR, Missouri
Now getting into the very late rounds, I added another WR in Theo Wease Jr from Missouri, who is now in his sixth year of college. The Broncos could see if they can uncover a hidden gem in Wease here in the later rounds. Having all of that college experience is clearly benefitting a guy like Bo Nix.
198th Pick - Jemari Harris, CB, Iowa
Another player from Iowa, the Denver Broncos grab Jemari Harris. The team is getting some nice early returns from their current Iowa cornerback, Riley Moss, so perhaps they pick from this group again and grab Jemari Harris. After seeing the Broncos CB performance in Week 13 outside of Patrick Surtain and Ja'Quan McMillian, I would not be shocked if the bottom of that room got re-worked this coming offseason.
206th Pick - Francisco Mauigoa, LB, Miami (FL)
With their final pick, the Denver Broncos add Francisco Mauigoa from Miami. Through 12 games this year, Mauigoa has 88 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and two sacks. He had 18 tackles for loss back in 2023, so this player can get into the backfield and fills up the stat sheet.
Would this Denver Broncos mock draft put them in a good spot for the long-term?