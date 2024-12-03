3 winners (and 2 losers) from the Broncos huge MNF win against the Browns
The Denver Broncos beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 of the 2024 NFL Season. Let's go over some winners and losers from the game. Wow. In what ended up being a shootout and one of the more dramatic games in the NFL this year, the Denver Broncos managed to beat the Browns even with Jameis Winston throwing for nearly 500 passing yards.
Former Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy also had the game of his life as well. All in all, it was a pretty rocky defensive performance, and the offense wasn't all that great, either, but a win is a win. And sometimes in the NFL, these type of games happen; and Denver being able to win this one is a huge testament to just how well-coached they are.
Let's cover some winners and losers from this game.
Winner: Nik Bonitto
Nik Bonitto had one sack and an interception return for a TD in Week 13. This was a huge game from Nik Bonitto, who at this point is now building a legitimate case for the Defensive Player of the Year award. It's been a breakout season for Bonitto, who is surely going to get a handsome extension this coming offseason.
Winner: Riley Moss
Seeing just how bad Levi Wallace was in Week 13 makes the skill and important of Riley Moss apparent. I mean, this looked like a totally different secondary without Moss in the lineup, and I think we are all hoping that he can get back onto the field in Week 15 after the bye. He hurt his knee in Week 12 and did not practice all week leading up to this game.
The defense missed Riley Moss in Week 13.
Loser: Javonte Williams
Javonte Williams had four carries in Week 13. He gained one yard.
At this point, I am not sure the Denver Broncos are doing themselves any favors giving him carries that aren't right on the goal line. Williams has again been quite awful this season, and with him set to hit the free agent market in 2025, I see not a single scenario where he's brought back.
Javonte Williams is a liability with the ball in his hands.
Winner: Ja'Quan McMillian
How about Ja'Quan McMillian? As the Cleveland Browns were driving down the field and putting themselves in position to win the game, McMillian came through with the most clutch play of his NFL career. He intercepted Jameis Winston and returned it for a TD, giving Denver a two-possession lead.
The defense was going to be put in a position late in this game where they needed to make a play or two, and McMillian was the hero in this one.
Loser: Levi Wallace
Need I explain more...?
Honorable Mention: Marvin Mims Jr, Jaleel McLaughlin, Courtland Sutton
Marvin Mims Jr caught a 93-yard touchdown strike from Bo Nix. The ball that Nix threw was a 45-yard frozen rope down the middle of the field:
Jaleel McLaughlin rushed for 84 yards on 14 carries, falling just short of a 100-yard rushing game, and Courtland Sutton had yet another 100-yard game. Amassing 102 yards on six receptions, giving him his third 100-yard game over the last six contests.
These three players are our Honorable Mentions for the winners and losers.