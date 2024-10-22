Broncos 2025 mock draft after Week 7: Playmakers galore for Bo Nix
The Denver Broncos have one of the best defenses in the NFL through seven games of the 2024 season, but the offense has had a bit more of a difficult time getting things figured out. One of the clearest takeaways from the first seven games this season is that the Denver Broncos not only need young talent to step up offensively, but they probably just need more talent on that side of the ball, in general.
And we're going to put on the GM hat and try to fix that with another way-too-early 2025 Denver Broncos mock draft. These predictions will obviously have a focus and emphasis on surrounding young quarterback Bo Nix with playmakers, which I think the Broncos will have a great opportunity to do in this upcoming draft class.
Broncos land star RB in 2025 mock draft predictions
1. 1st round: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
There are some people who cringe at the idea of the Denver Broncos -- or any team, for that matter -- using a 1st-round pick on the running back position. The Denver Broncos are going to be faced with an interesting situation after the 2024 season where Javonte Williams is a free agent and we'll have a much clearer picture of how Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estimé (as well as others) factor in for the future.
The idea is not to go into the 2025 offseason thinking that the biggest investment needs to be made at the running back position, but there are reasons to believe the Broncos would pounce on Jeanty if he's available with their pick.
The Broncos were in the mix for Josh Jacobs before he ultimately signed with the Green Bay Packers. They also don't currently have a "Joker" in the offense for Sean Payton, and Ashton Jeanty could be exactly that. Jeanty has been dominating this season for Boise State, racking up almost 1,250 yards in the first six games of the season. He's got 17 rushing touchdowns already and he's proven he can make plays as a receiver as well.
2. 2nd round: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
When all is said and done, Tyler Warren might end up being the TE1 of the entire 2025 NFL Draft class, even over Michigan's Colston Loveland.
He was absolutely dominant in a game earlier this year with 17 receptions against USC, and he's been a phenomenal pass-catching option for Penn State as well as a blocking option. I wouldn't be surprised if he's under consideration for the Broncos' 1st-round pick at some point, but we've got to play the mock draft machine rules for the time being.
Tight end is arguably the top need for the Broncos right now offensively because there are at least some young players to potentially invest in at running back and receiver.
3. 3rd round: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
The Denver Broncos took Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. They took Nix's teammate and top receiver Troy Franklin near the beginning of the fourth round. And in the 2025 NFL Draft, they might have the chance to take Nix's adoptive brother Tez Johnson, another one of his teammates with the Ducks at Oregon.
Johnson would give the Denver Broncos' offense yet another playmaker as well as give Nix another guy he's familiar with and already has a rapport with. We don't know if the Broncos are going to keep everyone at receiver next year, but it's reasonable to assume that guys like Devaughn Vele, Franklin, and Marvin Mims will be back. The Broncos will be making some much-needed moves at the receiver position in 2025.