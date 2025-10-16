Brian Burns is the one player who can wreck the Broncos in Week 7

The Denver Broncos are again seeking their best start since the 2016 season and are looking to win their fourth game in a row after a sloppy 1-2 start to the 2025 season. The Giants come into this game having won two of the first three starts of the Jaxson Dart era.

Russell Wilson, a former Denver Broncos' QB, was benched after a bad three games, and the rookie Dart has brought an energy to the offense that the G-Men have been missing. However, the Giants' offensive line is a bit shaky, and the weapons are not that special.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers is out for the year, so the offense really shouldn't be a huge threat to the Broncos' defense. In fact, the one player that could wreck Denver in this game is on the other side of the ball, and he's having an exceptional start to the 2025 season.

Brian Burns is having a great year for the New York Giants thus far

Burns came over in a trade with the Carolina Panthers before the 2024 NFL Season. through six games in 2025, Burns has racked up three passes defended, seven sacks, 30 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 11 QB hits. For some context, Nik Bonitto has racked up eight sacks, 23 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 16 QB hits.

The veteran pass-rusher is a part of a very talented Giants' defensive line, featuring Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and rookie rusher Abdul Carter. The defense as a whole, though, isn't all that special, as this unit tends to lighten up playing away from home, which is perfect for the Broncos' offense.

We've seen glimpses of just how good the team's offense can be, but nothing consistent has emerged yet. The Broncos did have some solid outings against the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals, but other games like the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets were a bit disappointing.

If the Broncos can contain Brian Burns and keep him from getting into the backfield, the offense should be just fine, but Broncos Country knows first-hand just how much a top-tier pass-rusher can wreck plans on offense.

The Giants' pass rush is also something to take special note of, as the Broncos are already down to their third left guard option, as both Ben Powers and Matt Peart are now on injured reserve. Ideally, Denver's offense uses tempo and also gets the quick passing game involved. Both of these things should diminish the Giants' ability to get to the QB.