3 insanely bold predictions for the Broncos against the Giants in Week 7

It's set to be a very emotional weekend for the Denver Broncos, as it's Alumni Weekend, so the late, great Demaryius Thomas will be inducted into the Ring of Fame, and the Super Bowl 50 team will be honored as well, as it's been 10 years since the Broncos last won it all.

It's safe to say that the Broncos are going to have a lot to play for in Week 7. The team has won three games in a row and are looking for a strong 5-2 start, which would be the team's best seven-game start since the 2016 season.

This could be one of the more crucial home games in years for the Denver Broncos franchise. Let's make a few bold predictions for this huge game against the Giants.

3 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in Week 7 against the Giants

Bo Nix is responsible for 4 total touchdowns

Bo Nix racks up the touchdowns at home. The Denver Broncos have not lost at home in a calendar year and are simply becoming a flat-out dominant. Nix has been responsible for 25 touchdowns in 10 home games. The Broncos are 8-2 in those games and have won seven in a row at home.

It feels like we've been waiting for Bo Nix to truly breakout and have one of those games that we all know he is capable of. With all that is going on pre-game and the emotional state of the day itself, this would be the perfect time for NIx to have himself the best game of the season thus far. We'll predict that Nix is responsible for four total touchdowns.

Broncos defense forces three turnovers

The one thing this defense has not done well this year, oddly enough, is force turnovers. It's a bit weird if you ask me. It's been a month since Denver forced a turnover, and the team is actually -3 in turnover differential at the moment.

Simply put, this is an issue, but it's got to sort itself out at some point, right? With how talented this unit is, it could be a matter of time before the defense breaks out in this regard. Fortunately, the New York Giants' offense is a bit sloppy. Despite the Jaxson Dart hype through three games, the Giants have turned it over five times in his starts.

Dart has thrown two picks and has fumbled twice, and rookie RB Cam Skattebo has fumbled once as well. This rookie duo has kind of taken the NFL by storm with their infectious personalities and the recent spurt in winning, but playing at the Broncos' home stadium and against this defense is a beast they simply have not experienced yet.

Denver wins by at least 17 points

The Denver Broncos are going to win this game by at least 17 points. How does a 31-14 final score sound? This would be the perfect game for the offense to finally get on track and for the defense to rack up a ton of sacks on a rookie QB who has made just three starts prior to Week 7.

The Broncos are going to blow the Giants out. Book it.