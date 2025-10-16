Broncos best option to start alongside Dre Greenlaw is painfully obvious

The Denver Broncos announced that they have designated inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw to return from the Injured Reserve list, where he has been since Week 3 due to a quad injury. Broncos Country finally got the injury update they have been waiting for. One of their top free-agent acquisitions is closer to making his debut in orange and blue. Will it be on Sunday against the Giants? We do not know, but the good news is that he is back in practice and did not have any setbacks.

One of Denver's top priorities heading into the offseason was the inside linebacker position. They addressed it in free agency by signing former 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw to a 3-year, $34 million deal. Greenlaw is a force in the middle of the defense when healthy. In 64 games over six years with San Francisco, he recorded 455 tackles, 3 interceptions, 14 pass breakups, 3.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. Greenlaw is an experienced linebacker who will bring a lot of energy to this young Broncos defense led by Vance Joseph. It's a significant upgrade when he's on the field compared to what the team has had recently.

Dre Greenlaw's return leads to a big and very important question...Who starts alongside him?

Broncos' best option to start alongside Dre Greenlaw is Justin Strnad

Greenlaw, when healthy, is a monster. He should be an instant starter at the inside linebacker position. Now the big question is who starts alongside him. My answer would be Cody Barton, but he left Denver in free agency and signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. This leads to veterans Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad (the actual starting tandem).

Singleton is an experienced veteran who is very liked inside Denver's locker room. He is a team captain and currently leads the Broncos in tackles with 51. The concern with Singleton is that he is getting older and is coming back from a Torn ACL suffered in Week 3 of the 2024-25 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite leading the team in tackles, Singleton looks slow, which makes sense following that injury, and has been burnt by opposing players, noting significantly Saquon Barkley's touchdown in week 5 on a wheel route. Singleton has missed lots of tackles.

On the other hand, there is Justin Strnad, who, believe it or not, has been one of the team's breakout players so far in the 2025-26 season. He currently has 3.5 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, and one pass breakup. He is a solid inside linebacker who, in the past, was a solid special teams player at best, and now, in my opinion, he is the one who should start alongside Dre Greenlaw. Strnad is a more dynamic and faster player compared to Singleton. I would not be surprised if Denver tries to trade Singleton, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Denver has Drew Sanders, who is currently injured, and also has Levelle Bailey and Karene Reid.