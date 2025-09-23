Bo Nix struggles pale in comparison to Russell Wilson's impending doom

There's no question that Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has struggled a bit in the first three weeks of the 2025 season. Nix has come under some serious fire for a few missed throws against the Los Angeles Chargers which directly affected the outcome of the game, and rightfully so.

But even with Nix coming under some pressure in his sophomore season, his struggles pale in comparison to those of former Denver Broncos starting quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson, for the second time in less than two calendar years, has been unceremoniously benched. This time, by Brian Daboll and the New York Giants.

Russell Wilson benching puts Bo Nix's struggles into important perspective for Broncos

In two of the first three games of the season, the New York Giants have scored six and nine points respectively. They had a big offensive performance against the Cowboys in Week 2, but Russell Wilson literally threw that game away in overtime with his lone interception on the afternoon.

Wilson has now been officially benched for first-round pick Jaxson Dart, the last card head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen have left to play before they lose their jobs with the Giants.

It's a staggering reality check for everyone in Broncos Country, because as always -- it could be worse.

The Broncos are currently dealing with Bo Nix maybe being in a sophomore slump, if you want to call it that. The Broncos' offensive operation has lacked efficiency on early downs, which has led to a lot of third-and-long situations the quarterback hasn't been able to dig his team out of. And yes, there are missed throws and missed opportunities. Even Nix himself has acknowledged that.

But the idea that the Broncos could still be stuck with Russell Wilson is a scary thought. It was good for them to move on from him when they did, which feels like a lifetime ago and at the same time, like it was just yesterday.

Broncos Country has a young quarterback trying to find his way. Russell Wilson may have just seen his last starting opportunity in the NFL realistically pass him by. His career, by most accounts, is likely going to be relegated to backup duty or spot-starting duty.

Wilson is officially a journeyman after putting together a Hall of Fame resume with the Seattle Seahawks. His legacy as a Seahawk is untainted, but everything that has transpired since he left Seattle has been a disaster for his pro career.

Even with Bo Nix struggling a bit early on this season, Broncos Country should be thankful that there's still plenty of time for him to turn it around.