Bo Nix says the quiet part out loud about Broncos being one of the NFL's best

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has always proven himself to be wise beyond his years. Even though Nix is just 25 years old, he has fully embraced the role of being the face of a franchise and the leader of an NFL team.

Part of the gig when it comes to being such a prominent leader of a multi-billion dollar organization is keeping things in perspective, and enjoying the view from the mountaintop moments while also realizing there's still climbing yet to be done.

Nix was asked after his team's win against the Commanders on Sunday Night Football what it feels like to be one of the best teams in the NFL, and he spoke a very important bit of truth about his team's situation.

Bo Nix says Broncos can be a lot better than we've seen so far in 9-game winning streak

"There’s something special, but we also feel like there’s more in the tank. We also feel like there’s more to grow from. As much as we feel like we’ve had success, there’s a lot of guys in that locker room that are eager to perform better. We know that there’s a higher ceiling that we could play up to, and that’s what we’re gonna continue to practice hard to do and continue to work. We spend a lot of time up at the practice facility doing a lot of different things. That work’s gonna continue. We’re close, and we really enjoy winning these close games. You definitely don’t wanna lose them. You wanna start winning a little bit bigger and putting opponents away the best you can."



- Bo Nix (via Broncos PR)

The Broncos have been the exact opposite in close games of what they were last year. They were 1-6 in one-score games a season ago, and are 8-0 in such games this year. The Broncos are finding ways to come back, they're finding ways to hang on, and they're finding ways to come through in "back against the wall" situations.

Basically, Broncos fans are being spoiled silly right now. The team has won nine straight games, which just doesn't happen for every team in the league year after year. This winning streak will soon be part of the fan base's core memories, but especially if that team can reach another level.

And what Bo Nix is saying here is that there's another level to reach. The Broncos haven't played complementary football very often this season. That's not a greedy statement, that's just a matter of fact. They have found ways to win games -- not escape them -- but everyone in that locker room and everyone watching this team is hungry for that next level.

The fact that there is "more in the tank" like Nix talked about is an exciting prospect for this team. We all wanted to see the Broncos start the season looking like a well-oiled machine in year two of the Bo Nix era, but instead, they started 1-2. I don't think it's fair to say that this team has underachieved this season, because the winning is the result everyone wants, but Nix is right.

There is more in the tank.

This team has already reached the 10-win mark this season, but when they play their best overall. Well, it's something you'll know when you see it. If the Broncos can find a way to hit that stride just before the playoffs? We haven't seen this team "peak" by any means. Reaching that next level in December could propel this team to a fourth Lombardi Trophy.