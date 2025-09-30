Bo Nix overcomes ugly interception and enjoys prolific performance in Week 4

The Denver Broncos blew out the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL Season, and Bo Nix played himself a solid game. The interception late in the first half in the end zone was flat-out insane, and there was a lot long with that drive toward the end.

Sean Payton truly should have simply given the ball to RB JK Dobbins, but I digress - Nix should not have thrown that pass, and that one INT is really the only blemish on what was largely a very efficient day through the air for the QB.

Bo Nix has now thrown seven touchdown passes across his first four games, which puts him on pace for 30 on the season. He's also thrown at least one touchdown pass in every game this season and also tossed for a season-high yardage total...

Bo Nix did his job against the lowly Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4

This was one heck of a throw by Bo Nix to Courtland Sutton to close out the first half:

Bo Nix with a LASER to Courtland Sutton

In total, here is what Nix was able to do on Monday Night Football in front of a primetime crowd:



29/42 (69%)

326 yards

3 total TDs

1 INT

97.9 passer rating

The interception really does bring this down a bit, but after that pick, Nix played quite well, and again dealt with a handful of drops that you'd really like to see not happen. The downfield shot to Troy Franklin was a drop and would have really added to Nix's totals here.

But regardless, the QB may have played his best game of the season, and the Denver Broncos might be hitting their stride at the right time. It is very important to remember that Nix just now finished up his 21st start in the NFL - 22 if you include the playoffs.

He is still learning and developing, so to see this from a young QB on primetime is ideal. The Denver Broncos will now head across the country and face the Philadelphia Eagles in what could be a very interesting contest.