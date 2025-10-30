Bo Nix could thrust himself into MVP conversations with a Broncos' Week 9 win

The Denver Broncos are winners of five games in a row, and both sides of the ball are beginning to click, but this is especially true with the now 10th-ranked scoring offense. In the minds of many, Bo Nix and the offense is the one thing preventing this team from emerging as a contender.

However, with the way the unit has played this year and their shocking consistency, we could be seeing this offense come to life. Not only does Denver rank 10th in points per game, but they have scored at least 20 points in all but one game this year, which is absolutely something to be proud of.

They've scored 77 total points over the past two games and are trending in the right direction here, but the absence of a go-to weapon is probably a huge factor that could be holding this team back, but some are still looking at the QB as a reason for when the offense underperforms. In Week 9, the Broncos are in Houston to face the NFL's best defense. If Denver wins that game, improves to 7-2, and enjoys a strong day on offense, it might be time to have a very interesting conversation about Bo Nix...

It might be time to talk about MVP candidate Bo Nix with a Broncos' Week 9 win

And this isn't some random, ridiculous statement that can't be backed up, either. Right now, Bo Nix ranks third in the NFL with 18 total touchdowns, trailing only Patrick Mahomes, who has 21, and Jalen Hurts, who has 20. Nix has been responsible for 114 total points this year, which is also third in the NFL.

He's also currently eighth in passing yards and tied for third in passing touchdowns. Not only has his production been great thus far, but being in the MVP conversation also means that the team is doing quite well, and with Denver sporting one of the best defenses in the league, the chances that Nix actually gets into the MVP race are heightened.

If Nix and the offense go out and have a strong day against Houston, and the Broncos win, the team would then move to 7-2 on the season and continue to be first in the AFC West. Bo Nix surely has multiple touchdowns in that event, and it'd really be hard to not begin to talk about this.

The Broncos aren't going to get to 7-2 without stellar QB play, and it's really a natural progression of things - the NFL world will look at the Broncos as one of the best teams in the NFL, evaluate the QB, and arrive at this logical, but perhaps shocking, conclusion.