Broncos' latest trade deadline rumor is almost too good to be true

The Denver Broncos are absolutely in a position to add a player or two at the 2025 NFL trade deadline. Earlier on Wednesday, this team signed veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis to the practice squad. Yes, that Marcedes Lewis from the 2006 NFL Draft.

Denver, depending on where you look, could be looking for a wide receiver upgrade and might be making phone calls as we speak. The one downside here is that the room still does not have a clear-cut no. 1 player. Courtland Sutton is good, but he's not a consistent no. 1 player.

The Broncos might be able to find a quality floor-raiser at the position and could still find another reliable weapon for Bo Nix. Well, a bit of news broke on Wednesday about where Denver might be looking for an upgrade at wide receiver, and it's very interesting, to say the least.

The Broncos have some level of interest in Raiders' WR Jakobi Meyers

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Denver Broncos are one of a few teams showing interest in Jakobi Meyers, who is currently on the Las Vegas Raiders:

A free agent in 2026, Jakobi Meyers signed with the Las Vegas Raiders a couple of years ago and has openly said he wants traded. Meyers, turning 29 in November, has caught 29 passes for 329 yards this year for the Raiders. He's in his seventh year in the NFL and has caught 422 career passes for 4,921 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Just last year, Meyers put up 87 receptions and 1,027 yards for his first career 1,000-yard season. He averages 74 receptions and 862 yards per 17-game season. What also stands out with Meyers besides his consistency and reliability is that he's caught at least 65.9% of his targets each year sicnce 2021.

Meyers has caught 67.8% of his career targets, so any time a QB throws him the ball, he's coming down with his two-thirds of the time, which is a very good efficiency number. The Broncos have room to add another reliable weapon as well, and stealing one from a division rival would be neat.

Now yes, the Raiders are again in a lost season and absolutely aren't going to re-sign Jakobi Meyers in the offseason, but this would be a rare in-division trade that just doesn't really happen often. With the Broncos in a position to win the AFC West this year, adding someone like Meyers could be a small step in that direction.