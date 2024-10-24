Bo Nix could have a career day for the Denver Broncos in Week 8
Depending on who you ask, Bo Nix has played decent football for the Denver Broncos thus far, but could Week 8 be the best version of Nix that we have seen? Coming to town is the Carolina Panthers, arguably the worst team in the NFL. They're 1-6 on the season, and the only thing they do well is lose if we're being honest.
Could this be a trap game for the Broncos? Absolutely. Denver must not overlook this team, and if it was close in the first time, I honestly would not be shocked, but if you think about it, Denver has truly won the games that they should have won this year.
They absolutely should have blown out the Raiders and Saints, and they did.
Anyway, the Panthers are the weakest team Denver has faced thus far, and their defense is especially bad. Could this be the day that Bo Nix has the best game of his NFL career?
This could be the true breakout game for Bo Nix
The Carolina Panthers have allowed 1,598 passing yards this year, which is the 10th most in the NFL. They've also allowed 14 touchdown passes, which is the third most, and they're also allowing an opposing passer rating of 111.8, which is the second-highest in the NFL.
They've intercepted just three passes this year, which is the third-lowest mark in the NFL, and they're allowing 34.7 points per game, which is the most in the league. And to top it all off, they have allowed the most rushing yards in the NFL this year at 1,135.
Not only can you throw on this team, but you can run on them as well. I would assume that Sean Payton wants to see the offense open it up yet again, but establishing the run is likely again the top priority. Establishing the run does open up the play-action pass, and this has been true for almost all of time.
We could see the offense have a ton of success with play-action pass in Week 8, as Denver has players like Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr, and Courtland Sutton who can create horizontal separation, so hitting on some deep passes would be nice to see.
And when you consider just how bad the Panthers' defense is, it would be a massive disappointment if Denver struggled on offense, period.
With a total of 10 days off between their Week 7 and Week 8 games, coupled with them going up against a bad defense, Bo Nix could have the best game of his NFL career.