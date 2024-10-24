Making this mistake could lead to massive shakeups for Denver Broncos
By Jack Ramsey
For the first time in what feels like an eternity, the Denver Broncos have been one of the NFL's better teams through their first seven games and are off to a 4-3 start. The offense still has room for improvement but has been solid and steady over the past few weeks. The defense continues to be one of the NFL's best units under Vance Joseph, who has made himself into one of the league's best defensive coordinators.
While the Broncos enter the NFL's trading season with a winning record, they have a chance to add to their win total against a pretty dreadful Carolina Panthers team this week, who will be turning back to youngster Bryce Young after veteran Andy Dalton was in a car accident this past week. So long as the Broncos can't fall victim to a trap game, something you could argue the Broncos have not had since the Obama administration, they will be in prime position heading into the teeth of their schedule.
Denver Broncos must make a move for a pass-catcher
The Broncos seem to be a solid and formidable contender for the first time in a decade. They have had flashes over the past few years, including last year, but none of which materialized into anything sustainable or to be built upon. However, this Broncos team seems to be that. The core of the team is littered with first- and second-year players such as Riley Moss, Troy Franklin, Jaleel McLoughlin, and quarterback Bo Nix, while other young studs like Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Quinn Meinerz, and franchise player Pat Surtain round out the top of the roster.
The Broncos are sorely lacking in the pass-catching department, and there is a solid case to be made that they have the NFL's worst receiving group between receivers and tight ends. Receiver Josh Reynolds is on IR, Marvin Mims seems to have a niche role for himself that minimally involves true pass catching, Greg Dulcich is seemingly an expected healthy scratch every week, and no other Broncos receiver has truly stepped up to date besides Troy Franklin.
If the Broncos are serious about winning in 2024, they need to make a move for a pass-catcher at the deadline. Whether it be a tight end like David Njoku or Hunter Henry, or a receiver such as Diontae Johnson or Tee Higgins. The Broncos are not often in a position to go on a playoff run, and general manager George Paton has already seen one slip away from him in 2023.
If the Broncos stand pat at the deadline and do not make a substantive add, Paton could see his way out the door in Denver. The Broncos general manager is in the final year of his contract in Denver, and not taking a chance to make his first playoffs in Denver would show a serious lack of urgency and one that might not sit well with an aggressive ownership group such as the Walton-Penner group. If Paton doesn't make a move for a pass catcher, the Broncos could have a new general manager by springtime.