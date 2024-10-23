Denver Broncos get massive update about Carolina Panthers' QB situation
The Denver Broncos face the Carolina Panthers in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL Season, and Wednesday provided a huge update for the game. The Panthers took Bryce Young with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Since drafting Young, well, he's been flat-out awful. He was bad as a rookie and was bad in the two starts he made in the 2024 NFL Season.
He's 2-16 in his 18 career starts in the NFL, and unless something changes, I am not sure Bryce Young is going to be in the NFL much longer. In his 20 total games played, Young has thrown 11 touchdowns against 13 interceptions for a 71 passer rating. He's been sacked 69 times in 20 games.
Well, Andy Dalton, their current starter, was in a car accident earlier this week and has a sprained thumb, so Bryce Young will be starting for the Panthers in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos:
Broncos get a huge QB update ahead of Week 8
The one downside I see here is that this could be shaping up to be a trap game for the Denver Broncos. They are clearly the better team and it's not close, so you'd think that Denver can easily take care of business here, right?
They should, and probably will, but the trap game has to be in the back of your mind. Carolina is 1-6 on the season and managed to win their matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders a few weeks ago, but that was when Andy Dalton was starting.
Bryce Young is truly an awful QB, and while he might be able to develop into a backup QB on a different team, I am not sure the results are going to be much different in Week 8. The Broncos' pass rush is the best in the NFL, and with Young being a player who gets sacked a lot, it could be a long day for the QB.
Denver being able to take care of business here gets them to 5-3 on the season and would set them up to maybe get to 6-4 after their first 10 games. They face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9 and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10.
It's likely that Denver loses both games if I'm being honest, but you just never know. Getting to two games over .500 with a Week 8 win does afford them some leeway when it comes to these tough games. We shall see what happens, but one thing we do know is that the Panthers will be starting QB Bryce Young in Week 8.