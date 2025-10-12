Bo Nix continues to settle in for the Broncos despite latest ugly win

Bo Nix is now 14-9 as a starter in the NFL through 23 career starts in the regular season, and the Denver Broncos have simply won at a high level when he's on the field. A mark of a good NFL team is being able to win the ugly games, and the Broncos have done that over the past two weeks.

The fourth quarter comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles was simply something out of a movie, and in their Week 6 win, Denver did just about everything in their power to lose the game, but they found a way, and teams being able to find a way typically go quite far.

Well, besides the team perhaps having an all-time good pass rush, which might not be an over-the-top statement at all, the QB has really begun to settle in after a shaky start to the season. Bo Nix has come under fire a ton this year, and I am personally of the belief that he isn't close to being a reason why the offense has looked a bit limp lately. Over the past few games, Nix has played pretty well and looks a lot more comfortable in the operation of the offense.

Bo Nix is playing efficient football and not giving it away much at all

Three interceptions from Nix over the first two games of the season was simply not what you wanted to see from the second-year QB, but he's really settled in over the last month and has churned out a solid chunk of starts lately, and his taking care of the football has been a huge reason why the Broncos have also won three games in a row.

Here's Nix's production over the past month. While not flashy, he's taking care of the football and giving his team a chance to win each week:



3-1 record

86/136

63.2% completion

895 yards

5 touchdowns

1 interception

91.4 passer rating

Again, it's been nothing flashy for Bo Nix, and he absolutely takes some of the blame for the lack of high-end production, but much of what has been misses here is from drops as well, so we can't come at the QB with everything that goes wrong with the offense.

You really can't ask for much more from Bo Nix, as Denver has had to face some tougher defenses during this stretch, and keeping the ball away from the opponent is always a good thing. What might be nice here in the mid-season stretch is seeing a higher percentage of passes being completed and some more downfield shots as well.