Bo Nix can ascend to QB royalty with two more Broncos' home victories

The Denver Broncos franchise has changed for the better ever since Bo Nix arrived back in 2024. Denver appeared in the playoffs last year with a 10-7 record, top-5 defense, and a historically good rookie quarterback.

Things have gotten even better this year, and while Bo Nix didn't light up the stat sheet, he absolutely had more of a command of the offense and was more consistent during the season. We also saw an elite clutch gene develop, as many of the team's wins were due to a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.

Now set to host the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, Bo Nix, for what it's worth, could absolutely get close to QB royalty with two more playoff wins. Ideally, Denver wins three more games and wins it all this year, but for the sake of the national QB debates that happen in the NFL world, Nix is approaching center stage of those debates.

Bo Nix is close to QB royalty, and all it might take is two home playoff wins

The quarterback debates are taking center stage among the national NFL debate. It's becoming a QB-driven league whether we like it or not, and the league is trending toward yet again having a QB winning the MVP, which has been the case every year since 2013.

Now, yes. there are clear truths with the QB position - no team is going to consistently win in this league without a high-end passer, but there is a lot more that a team has to get right outside of the quarterback.

But there are also truths on the flip side of this debate - some quarterbacks are simply winners, and winning follows them. While they might not always light up the stat sheet, there is an 'it factor' with certain passers that lends itself to a ton of winning.

And this really describes Bo Nix well. It isn't some silly coincidence that the Denver Broncos have lost just 10 regular season games since the start of the 2024 season. During Sean Payton's first year in 2023, the team lost nine games in the regular season.

Bo Nix and the Broncos simply have to take care of business at home for two more games, and I would be shocked if some interesting QB debates did not begin. Nix is trending in the direction to eventually be a top-5, top-7 quarterback at some point.

And while much of the national media criticizes him left and right, he keeps proving them very, very wrong.