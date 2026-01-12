3 most dangerous non-Josh Allen players the Denver Broncos must contain

Josh Allen is a 'one of one' type of player, but there are a few others on the Buffalo Bills roster who can truly make things difficult for the Denver Broncos. Vance Joseph's gameplan is going to begin with Allen, though.

Allen can do a ton of damage with his arm and legs, so being able to at least contain one of those elements is something we'll see this unit strive to do. If Denver is able to make Buffalo one-dimensional, the changes at winning are going to skyrocket, period.

But besides Josh Allen, who is going to be the best player on the field in the Divisional Round, which other Buffalo Bills players should the Broncos take note of and try to stop at all costs?

These three non-Josh Allen players can do some damage...

James Cook, RB

James Cook led the NFL in rushing yards this year with 1,621 and also led the league with 95.4 yards per game. He also added 291 receiving yards. Overall, Cook is the engine that makes the Buffalo Bills offense go, so he's going to be the focal point of what they do.

When a team is playing in a hostile environment like Buffalo traveling to Denver, establishing the run is the first order of business the offense will work to do. If Denver is able to contain James Cook, Josh Allen will be forced to drop back and pass more, and Buffalo's WR room is among the worst in the league. This could also allow the pass rush to get home, so limiting Cook is huge here.

Khalil Shakir, WR

Khalil Shakir doesn't light up the stat sheet, but what he does well is a bit deeper. He had 72 receptions for 719 yards and four touchdowns this year, but below the surface is what makes him so good. Shakir caught a whopping 75.8% of his targets in 2025, so he's a sure-handed target.

He's been credited with just four drops over the last two seasons. Shakir has four drops on a whopping 195 targets. Of his 719 receiving yards this year, 541 of them came after the catch, so he not only doesn't drop the ball, but he can create quite a bit with the rock in his hands.

His 95 targets in 2025 led the team. The next closest player was Keon Coleman with 59. Khalil Shakir, like James Cook, is the focal point of the passing attack. Keeping him contained will go a long way in the Broncos chances.

Ray Davis, RB

Ray Davis had 943 kick return yards this year, one touchdown, and averaged 30.4 yards per return. He was a first-team All-Pro because of his insane season returning the ball. Well, the Denver Broncos have struggled a bit in special teams coverage, and one way the Bills can get an advantage over the Broncos is being able to get into plus-territory thanks to a big Ray Davis return.

Simply put, Darren Rizzi's special teams coverage is going to have to be the best it's been all year. Allowing Davis into the open field could allow the Buffalo Bills to 'steal' some points.