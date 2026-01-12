Former Sean Payton player proving why the Broncos should have pursued him

The Denver Broncos passed multiple times on the idea of adding to their wide receiver room during the season, and for the most part, it has not come back to haunt them yet. Courtland Sutton has the second-most receiving yards of any receiver in the AFC playoffs, and the likes of Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant have stepped up to become legitimate weapons for the Broncos. Even the running backs have become legitimate receiving options for Bo Nix.

Most recently, the Broncos opted not to dive into a pool of players who were waived or moved on from following the trading deadline. The Broncos stood pat at the trading deadline, passing on making a move for a legitimate playmaker and a matchup nightmare for their defense. Denver's offense has been much improved from last year, but they still lack a true game-breaking wide receiver. Even Evan Engam, their joker, has been underwhelming.

After injury to Pat Bryant and a few quiet games from the Broncos' receiving core, it is fair to question the decision they made. Most notably, there is one key free agent that the Broncos did not pursue, and he has been balling out elsewhere. Even without his connection to Sean Payton, he was a perfect fit that the Broncos should have shown interest in and gone after.

The Denver Broncos should regret not going after this veteran before the playoffs

For some reason, the Broncos were reportedly not interested in bringing in veteran Brandin Cooks when the Saints waived him, and that is beginning to look like a major mistake. Cooks has been a key piece for the Buffalo Bills since they acquired him, and he has shown that he is more than capable of contributing to a playoff team in 2026.

Early on in their game against the Jaguars, it was clear that he was a focus of their offensive game plan. Heading into the locker room at halftime, Cooks already had four targets, two of which were converted for receptions that totaled 22 yards. His four targets were the second most on the team behind Khalil Shakir.

Cooks was eased into the system upon his arrival in Buffalo, but it showed that he still has what it takes in Week 18 against the Eagles. After going for over 100 yards against Philly, he got off to another hot start against the Jaguars. His 100-yard game against the Eagles is only one less 100-yard performance than the entire Broncos offense has all year.

The Broncos are rolling into the playoffs with question marks surrounding their receiving core for the second year in a row, and it might be enough to sink them again. If they’re unable to see strong production from the likes of Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant, Denver could be heading home early. The Broncos better hope that they get everything they need from their group.