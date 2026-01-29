Bo Nix called out Sean Payton over recent comments about his ankle injury

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has never been afraid to stand up to head coach Sean Payton, even though Payton can be pretty intimidating.

After Payton divulged some behind-the-scenes information about Nix's devastating ankle injury in the playoffs, Nix took the opportunity to set the record straight about some information that's been put out there, and called out his head coach in a pretty eyebrow-raising way.

Nix was clearly not happy with what Payton put out to the public.

Bo Nix clearly not thrilled with Sean Payton divulging information about his ankle injury

"I don't think he really should share how many surgeries I've had in the past, to be honest with you. He doesn't really even know that, honestly."



- Bo Nix (via Zac Stevens)

This is a significant rebuttal from Nix, and interestingly enough, it seems as though there were multiple posts on Twitter/X referencing this quote that have since been taken down. You can read the quote in a post here from Mike Klis of 9News in Denver as well.

Deleted a tweet about this because Bo Nix was asked a question that wasn't actually based in reality.



But the bottom line: Nix clearly wanted to clarify and set the record straight today, including what came from Sean Payton's comments yesterday. https://t.co/v03z3Mp5Wr — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) January 29, 2026

Nix also addressed another comment from Payton that he said may have gotten confused, but Payton had previously told the media that part of the problem with this injury for Nix was that it was "predisposed" and basically going to happen at some point or another.

Nix told reporters there was "nothing predisposed" with his ankle at all.

Bo Nix said there was "nothing predisposed" with his ankle.



Sean Payton said there was yesterday.



Bo said "something may have got confused" — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) January 28, 2026

It seems like there is a load of miscommunication happening here, because the initial reported timeline of Nix's recovery -- 3-4 months -- was also inaccurate, according to the estimation Nix gave. And that estimation was just 4-6 weeks, and he said he'll be feeling as good as new.

Nix told reporters that he wouldn't be missing any part of workouts or the season or anything like that.

Perhaps all of this will simply be chalked up to miscommunication, because the question Nix was asked was not based in reality. Perhaps he's a little frustrated that so much of what's gone on during this emotional time for him has been aired out without having a chance to speak on it.

Whatever the case, this will be something he and Payton have to address behind closed doors, and move on from. And I'm sure they'll have no problems doing that.

The problem is that Nix being so direct about it is going to get overblown by a lot of fans and media, and people are going to wonder if there's drama between them behind the scenes.

Either way, the good news of Nix being able to recover in 4-6 weeks is impossible to ignore, considering it seemed just days ago that there was a possibility his recovery timeline would linger into the Summer. It's great to hear he's in good spirits and motivated to get the Broncos right back to the AFC Championship, and keep climbing even higher.