Bo Nix being wrongfully called out for fiery moment caught on camera

Everybody on the Denver Broncos' offense has been struggling dating back to the start of the preseason, but quarterback Bo Nix is obviously at the center of it all.

Nix has been expected to take a big jump in his second NFL season, but perhaps the expectation of a big jump also came with the idea that he would hit the ground running. That did not happen against the Tennessee Titans, as Nix threw a pair of interceptions and was strip-sacked by Titans star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

In the midst of his struggles, Nix threw a pass to tight end Lucas Krull that should have been an easy first down to move the chains on 3rd-and-2. It looked like the throw was well behind Krull, but Nix was insistent after the play that Krull was supposed to "stop" and sit down against zone coverage. He was caught on camera in a moment of fiery passion that's being called out by a number of people.

Broncos QB Bo Nix being called out for getting upset at TE Lucas Krull

bo nix, not having a great day, now yelling at his teammates pic.twitter.com/uExg1ASivG — Dustyn W (@CallMeDBlock) September 7, 2025

Ultimately, Bo Nix is in the right here. Lucas Krull should have sat down against zone coverage and taken the easy first down. There's no reason for him to continue running the way he did and this is a moment of on-field coaching by Nix, not him being hypocritical for calling someone out for making a mistake.

This is part of being the leader of a team and being a quarterback in the NFL. There were multiple moments in this game -- to say the least -- where Broncos offensive players were not on the same page. This was merely one instance of that happening.

Nix has every right to call out his teammate like this. Quarterbacks throw interceptions that aren't always their fault. Quarterbacks get hit all the time when they're not the ones blocking. The operation offensively ultimately falls on the shoulders of Nix and head coach Sean Payton. Payton is calling the plays, and Nix is the field general. If Krull is doing something he's not supposed to, it would be bad for Nix not to call it out.

As animated as Nix is here, he's got every right to be. When the offense is struggling to move the ball and you're finally getting a drive going at midfield, these are the little plays that extend drives, give you more offensive plays, and help control time of possession. Instead, the Broncos had to punt this one away and another first down would have put points on the board.

Everyone wants to see more success from the offense as opposed to moments like this between Nix and his teammates, but these are growth opportunities for everyone and Nix is being a leader here, not a hypocrite.