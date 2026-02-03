The Denver Broncos officially promoted Davis Webb to offensive coordinator on Monday night, bringing to a quick close their search for a new offensive coordinator after the firing of Joe Lombardi. The move was expected by most Broncos fans all along, but Webb's involvement in other job searches complicated the picture. After a few days of worrying, the most obvious hire in the sport was made official.

Webb's hire signals a few important directions for the Broncos, with the first being a desire for continued building and continuity. The Broncos just finished their third straight season with the same trio of offensive and defensive coordinators and head coach, something they hadn't done in roughly 20 years. By simply promoting Webb to Lombardi's position with more responsibilities, the Broncos minimize any missed steps with the change. If anything, this is better for continuity than keeping Lombardi and Webb moving on to New York or Buffalo.

With Webb now directly under Sean Payton, expect to see more of his fingerprints all over the Broncos' offense. Webb's history is a little different than Payton's, especially given how recently he was an active player in modern NFL offenses. His style should bring new ideas and life, and it could help these three specific Broncos players.

These three Broncos have the most to gain under new offensive coordinator Davis Webb

3. QB Bo Nix

Bo Nix is far and away the most obvious answer here, especially given how close he and Webb are said to be. Considering the relationship the two have grown into since the Broncos drafted Nix ahead of the 2024 season, reasonable minds can assume the continued ascent of the second-year quarterback was a heavy consideration in promoting Webb. Consistency is key for young quarterbacks, and returning Webb was the biggest move the Broncos' offense could have made for consistency.

Year three for Bo Nix is also a season where he could cement his status as a QB worth keeping around for the long-term, as he is going to be eligible for a rookie contract extension following the 2026 NFL Season.

2. RB RJ Harvey

RJ Harvey had an up-and-down rookie year that didn't answer many questions, but Webb's offensive background paints a positive picture for Harvey. Webb spent some time in Buffalo with Josh Allen and Brian Daboll, two offenses that have gotten the best out of running backs for some time now. Whether it be James Cook or early Saquon Barkley, running backs in the systems that Webb has been a part of have historically played very well. Now factor in Sean Payton's history with running backs, and everything is looking up for Harvey.

Harvey has much to develop on his own, though, as he was not a functional runner between between the tackles and was not an every-down running option. However, with Davis Webb having more of a say in the offense, Harvey's chances at becoming a more complete player have skyrocketed.

1. TE Evan Engram

Many expected Evan Engram to play much better than he did this season, but the hire of Davis Webb might give legitimate reason to believe his 2026 will be explosive. Webb's time in Buffalo came in a system that relies heavily on tight ends, and the Broncos probably wanted to use Engram more than they did this year. If there is a bit of a Bills spin on the Broncos' offense next year, expect Engram to be more of a focus in the offense than he was this year, and push to become the team's top receiving threat in 2026.

Evan Engram finished the season with 50 catches, but he had just 461 yards and one touchdown. While he did catch a lot of passes, he wasn't the high-end receiving threat that he was perceived to be when he signed with the Broncos.