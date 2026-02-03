When the Denver Broncos fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi just last week, speculation of an internal promotion to fill that spot began to run rampant. The Broncos were going to have to follow lead protocol for interviewing for coordinator spots, but many believe Sean Payton already had his guy. After three years on the staff as the quarterbacks coach, many saw that Davis Webb was the immediate leader in the clubhouse and that it was effectively his job to lose, so long as he wanted it.

The main issue for the Broncos, however, would be how highly coveted a coach Webb would become during this hiring cycle. He landed several high-end head coaching interviews, multiple prestigious offensive coordinator interviews, and there were no guarantees that he was going to stay in Denver. The Broncos made their coaching change regardless of Webb’s status, but it added an unnerving element to it.

After a few more interviews in Baltimore and Buffalo, Webb’s final interview of the cycle was where he was all season. After three years under Payton, Webb now gets a chance to work closer alongside him than ever before. As they look to build upon their incredible 2025 success, the Broncos are keeping a key piece of their run in town.

The Broncos are promoting Davis Webb to offensive coordinator

First reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Broncos are promoting Webb to offensive coordinator, replacing the recently fired Joe Lombardi. At only 31, Webb takes another step in his meteoric rise through the NFL coaching ranks, putting him on the doorstep of becoming an NFL head coach. He now has the chance to work directly under Payton, which figures to be his final stop under a head coach before becoming one of his own.

Sources: Denver’s passing game coordinator Davis Webb has reached agreement to become the Broncos’ offensive coordinator. Webb interviewed for three head coaching jobs during this hiring cycle, had other offensive coordinator opportunities, but opted to remain with the Broncos. pic.twitter.com/pYVZTJPNWD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2026

To his credit, Webb has become one of the more polarizing coaches in all of football. He is currently five years younger than the youngest head coach in the game and has a strong chance to become a head coach before those five years are up. Whether it be in Denver or elsewhere in the league, it is clear that Webb is expected to become a head man incredibly soon. Assuming the train doesn’t go off the tracks next year in Denver, expect his name to be all over coaching cycles again this time next year.

For the Broncos, this continues their trend of offensive continuity over the past few years. For so long, it felt as though the Broncos had a different head coach, quarterback, and top assistant coach trio every year. Knowing that Webb has been the top assistant for Bo Nix in his time, this move confirms that the trio of Payton, Nix, and Webb will be back in Denver for another campaign.