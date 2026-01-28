Broncos have a promising Joe Lombardi replacement ready (and it's not Davis Webb)

Denver Broncos offensive pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Davis Webb seems like the favorite to become the club's next offensive coordinator (OC). It's still very early in the hiring process, however, and a lot can change.

The Broncos will go through the motions of the hiring cycle, though Webb figures to have the inside track to replace recently fired OC Joe Lombardi. He's notably garnered interest for multiple head coaching vacancies, namely the AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders. An external promotion is possible, if not likely, though someone taking the Denver job from under his nose is also within the range of outcomes.

Webb isn't the only rising star in the coaching ranks the Broncos have in their Rolodex. The team's offensive run game coordinator/assistant head coach, Zach Strief, has also emerged as a name to watch.

Zach Strief could snatch Broncos' OC job from Davis Webb

Broncos sideline general Sean Payton reportedly "thinks highly" of both names mentioned (h/t Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports), and understandably so. They're each retired NFL players who have built strong résumés early in their second football careers. However, Strief's ties to Denver's leader run deep, which may prove to work in his favor regardless of Webb's outlook.

Payton was at the helm when the New Orleans Saints selected Strief in the seventh round of the 2006 draft. They enjoyed a fruitful 11-year partnership, including a Super Bowl XLIV victory. The former gave the latter his first opportunity as a coach in 2021, which has blossomed into their current situation in Denver.

Strief was a five-time captain during his decade-plus tenure as a right tackle for the Saints. He was a key piece of the franchise's success at the time, both on and off the field. That alone should speak to the respect he commands in Payton's locker rooms.

After impressing as the Saints' assistant offensive line coach across two seasons, Strief took his talents to the Mile High City. Since then, he's been instrumental to Denver boasting arguably the NFL's premier blocking unit. Broncos star right guard Quinn Meinerz has earned consecutive All-Pro First Team nods under him

Whether Strief, Webb or whoever is eventually hired assumes play-calling duties for the Broncos may factor into their decision-making. Payton sounds more open to the idea of ceding this responsibility to better oversee the entire squad than ever.