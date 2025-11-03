Blockbuster Broncos-Dolphins trade could turn Denver into top AFC contender

Now tied atop the AFC with the Colts and Patriots, the Denver Broncos are 7-2 on the season and have won six games in a row. Denver has two more games before their Week 12 bye: they host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10 and Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11.

These two divisional games could not be more important, and that game in a couple of weeks against the Chiefs could have a huge impact on the AFC West race. KC is on their bye in Week 10, so they'll come into Week 11 with a 5-4 record.

Furthermore, the NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, the Broncos have just about 24 hours to make a move. It would be wise for them to explore upgrades at wide receiver and tight end, as I think they are satisfied with their guard situation until Ben Powers returns, and with Dre Greenlaw in the picture, I am not sure they are going to add another linebacker. Well, this hypothetical trade for the Broncos could turn the team into a top AFC contender.

This Broncos-Dolphins trade centered around Jaylen Waddle could be what Denver needs

The Miami Dolphins have already parted ways with now-former GM Chris Grier and also traded Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier on Monday. Another trade would very much be on the table, and you'd have to think that a strong enough offer for Jaylen Waddle would be enough for Miami to pull the trigger:

The Miami Dolphins surely would want a first-round pick back in any deal for Waddle, but his contract is large, and I am not sure any team would actually offer a first. The Broncos could make a competitive offer, perhaps adding a second-round pick and ascending, second-year wide receiver Troy Franklin.

Franklin has made some strides this year and is currently on pace for the following 17-game output:



70 receptions

728 yards

8 touchdowns

Franklin is also only in his age-22 season, so he's still very young by NFL standards and is emerging as a competent, functional receiver for the Broncos. If the Dolphins were to trade Waddle, they might only covet draft picks, but Franklin is emerging as a proven commodity and would fit in Miami's rebuilding plans.

The Broncos have to bring in another reliable pass-catcher, and Jaylen Waddle would be the top prize. Denver might not be willing to shoot that high, but they should, as swinging a trade for this caliber of a player would allow the Broncos to stay atop the AFC and stabilize their offense once and for all.