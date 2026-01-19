Bills shockingly fire Sean McDermott after tragic loss to the Denver Broncos

The Buffalo Bills turned the ball over five times against the Denver Broncos, each one more explicably painful than the last, and had no accountability. The Bills either posted through their feelings on social media, cried in the locker room (literally), and "stood up for Buffalo", whatever that means. Despite all of that, their loss in Denver stood.

This loss seemingly sent the franchise into a spiral, and news this morning all but confirmed that. The Broncos have gotten a few coaches fired this year, and they seemingly delivered the final blow to McDermott's tenure. Whether it be because of his postgame comments, the frustrations within the locker room, or simply because they lost in the playoffs again, the Bills are in for a new head coach.

The Broncos' season has been magical for them, but it has been a painful experience for most teams they have encountered. Many believed that this would be Josh Allen's best shot at a Super Bowl ring, considering the lack of star power at quarterback through the rest of the playoffs. Bo Nix and the Broncos made sure their journey to Santa Clara ended in Denver, and Sean McDermott's head coaching tenure went no further.

The Broncos ended McDermott's Bills tenure in Denver on Sunday afternoon

No matter how many out-of-context screenshots or intentionally misconstrued replays of Ja’Quan McMillian’s interception you might see, the Bills did more than their fair share to lose Saturday’s game. Beyond just the five turnovers, their offense failed to meet the moment on several occasions. When their defense would be down a player for a couple of plays, they seemingly had no idea that the Broncos would immediately pick on the backup.

There’s no other way to put it than the fact that the Bills were simply poorly coached on Sunday. It was clear this team was not as good as some that they had in prior years, but many still believed that the quarterback play would be enough to get them over the top. When it was time for the quarterback to get them over the top on Saturday, he simply couldn’t do it.

For the first time in what feels like forever, the Broncos are becoming a model franchise for the rest of the conference. The Broncos have a young and great quarterback, incredible stability on their coaching staff, and coaches who are desired by other franchises. Sean Payton said after last year’s loss to the Bills that they needed to get the game in Denver, and seemingly, it was franchise-altering for both teams. While the Broncos are on to face the Patriots, the Bills are searching for a new head coach and are approaching a true franchise crossroads.