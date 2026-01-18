Ja'Quan McMillian epically trolls Bills fans following overtime playoff win

With the season on the line, Ja'Quan McMillian came through epically for the Denver Broncos, punching their ticket to the AFC Championship Game next week in Denver. The, for some reason, highly controversial interception by McMillian set the Broncos up to drive down the field, thanks to some horribly awful penalties by the Bills. Once the dust had settled and the Bills were done handing free yardage to the Broncos offense, Wil Lutz sent everyone home happy.

Much of the population of upstate New York seemingly has forgotten the rules of the NFL, especially regarding what is and isn’t a catch. McMillian’s incredible play will go down as one of the best in Broncos history, and could end up the most consequential if the Broncos can win two more games. Unlike upstate New York, Broncos fans and players alike are still celebrating last night’s outcome.

Plenty of the Broncos roster have never been afraid to use their voice on social media, especially on the defensive side of the ball. After his incredible play, McMillian made sure to take to social media to join in on the clowning of Bills fans. JMac made sure to be a savage on and off the field.

Once the game and immediate celebration were over, JMac made sure to make his presence felt on social media. His play has been the topic of non-stop conversation since it happened live on the field, and McMillian might just be the most talked-about player in the sport right now. For a former undrafted free agent, his career arc is taking another insane turn that no one saw coming.

In the video that he quoted, a restaurant full of Bills fans is stunned as he pulls the ball away from Brandin Cooks. After initial cheers, the video very quickly turned south as fans realized what had happened. This might be heartbreaking for them, but it was a career-defining play for JMac.

Despite being one of the best teams in football all year, the Broncos haven’t gotten the same love from the media that other teams have. Even more so, teams that are significantly worse than the Broncos, and now even teams that have lost to the Broncos, seem to be getting special treatment from talking heads across the sport. When no one seems to want to give Denver praise, this team makes sure that they get their message out there anyway.

No matter how much analysts or Bills fans cry about it on social media, the Broncos are one win away from a Super Bowl appearance. If it weren’t for the incredible play by McMillian, the Broncos might have spent today preparing for their end of year meetings and locker room cleanout. Instead, McMillian gets to have a little fun on social media while awaiting to see who the Broncos play in the AFC Championship Game.