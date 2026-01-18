This Bronco is quietly becoming most clutch at his position in team history

The Denver Broncos, somewhat due to their position in the altitude, have a rich history of kickers. One of their best came back to Denver last night and turned in a perfect game, while others are regularly consider amog the best in NFL history. With the new three years since their latest change at kicker, it appears they might have done it again.

When Sean Payton returned to coaching after his year off, he brought a few key pieces with him. Among plenty of others, Payton got his kicker from New Orleans to go with him, and Wil Lutz has fit in perfectly in Denver. With a new three-year deal under his belt, Lutz is going to continue as the kicker in Denver for the foreseeable future.

The Broncos have won 15 games this season, with basically all of them coming down to the wire. Time and time again, the Broncos have sent Lutz out to either win a game, tie a game, or give the Broncos a late lead. Time and time again, he has converted his field goal attempts when the Broncos have needed him the most.

Wil Lutz is quickly becoming the most clutch kicker in Broncos team history

The kicking in Denver has never exactly been an easy job, and some kickers have crumbled in this position before. Whether it’s because of the altitude, the expectation of consistently made kicks at a mile high, or the extended stretches of high play, not every kicker of the Broncos has been able to be clutch. Somehow, one of the most clutch kickers in team history seemingly just fell into their lap.

Lutz was run out of town in New Orleans after Payton left, and was given what could have been the last chance in his career. He was given a tough task in following up Brandon McManus, a kicker whose legs helped to propel the Broncos to their most recent Super Bowl. Not only has Lutz turned in a strong second act for Broncos kickers, but he is also authoring an incredible second act for his career.

His kick attempt in overtime to knock off the Bills didn't require much leg, but no playoff game winner is ever an "easy" kick. Still, Lutz calmly nailed yet another game-winner, the same way he did against the Giants, Chiefs, and Texans. If he can pull off one more game-winning kick in the playoffs, he might end up the most clutch kicker in team history and turn in one of the most clutch seasons in league history.