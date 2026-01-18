Bo Nix joined Tim Tebow to make rare Broncos history in win vs. Bills

The Denver Broncos have a rich history as an organization, especially at the quarterback position.

Legends like John Elway and Peyton Manning have led the team to Super Bowl titles, but the team has had a number of other quarterbacks make a significant impact. Heading into the team's divisional round against the Buffalo Bills, however, former Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow was the only quarterback ever drafted by the Broncos to actually win a playoff game.

Bo Nix finally gave him some company in that category after the win against the Bills on Saturday.

Bo Nix joins Tim Tebow for Denver Broncos history after playoff win vs. Bills

1⃣ Tim Tebow

2⃣ Bo Nix



The only QBs ever drafted by the Broncos to win them a playoff game 😱 pic.twitter.com/faPYt2OnYO — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 18, 2026

This topic is always a funny one to discuss, because of the technicality that John Elway was not "drafted" by the Broncos back in 1983. Elway was drafted by the Baltimore Colts and sent to the Broncos in a trade after he threatened to play baseball for the Yankees instead of pro football.

And the rest of that story is history.

But even outside of Elway, it's still shocking that no quarterback in the history of this Denver Broncos franchise had ever won a playoff game outside of Tim Tebow. And we all remember that game as well, don't we? The walk-off against the Pittsburgh Steelers to Demaryius Thomas, as fate would have it, in overtime.

And now, Bo Nix has joined Tebow as the only other quarterback drafted by the Broncos to win a playoff game for the franchise. And he stands alone as the only quarterback drafted by the Broncos to win in the Divisional Round. So a little history was made on Saturday.

Even with Bo Nix's injury at the end of the game keeping him out of the rest of the playoffs, his impact on the franchise up to this point cannot be denied. Nix has won more games at this point than any other quarterback in his first two years. It was such an outstanding performance overall from Nix, and it's really a shame he won't get to experience the AFC Championship.

The Broncos are turning to Jarrett Stidham, who they believe could start for a number of teams around the league. Stidham hasn't thrown a pass (in a regular or postseason game) since the 2023 season, but he did his job to carve up backups in the preseason.

Stidham has more time in the Sean Payton offense than anyone on the roster, including Bo Nix. We'll see how much that benefits the team going forward, but the Broncos have never technically won a Super Bowl with a quarterback drafted by the team, and that will continue if Stidham can keep their magical run going.