The New England Patriots are a great matchup for Sean Payton and the Broncos

The Broncos clinched their spot in next Sunday's AFC Championship Game with their 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night. No matter how much make-shift controversy or media attention surrounds the results, Denver's spot is well earned. The buildup to this matchup will be interesting to say the least, especially with the Jarrett Stidham era officially underway.

For the third time in the last 15 years, the Broncos and Patriots will square off in the AFC Championship Game. The Broncos are 2-0 in their history against the Patriots in the conference title game, with their most recent being in 2015, the Broncos' last conference championship. This matchup might not be another chapter in the Tom Brady and Peyton Manning rivalry, but another meeting between these two historic franchises will be highly anticipated.

The Broncos will very likely be seen as underdogs next week, due in large part to their pending change at quarterback. However, the Broncos will still be at home, which was a major advantage against the Bills as the game turned to the fourth quarter and overtime. As these two prepare to fight for a spot in the Super Bowl, the Patriots are a great matchup for Denver.

3 Reasons the Patriots are a favorable matchup for the Denver Broncos

3. Lack of experience in altitude

The Patriots have an incredibly young team, and that could pose concerns as the lights get brighter and the air gets thinner. The Patriots' team has minimal experience in Denver, and even the likes of Josh Allen and his experience at Wyoming felt the effects of it last week. Look for the altitude to have a major impact on the Patriots as the game begins to wind down.

2. Narratives and history around the two teams

The history between the Broncos and Patriots is well documented. Denver is 2-0 against them all-time in conference title games, but those were battles of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. The Patriots have been criticized all season for a soft schedule, and now have a backup standing between them and a Super Bowl appearance. The backup quarterback? Only a former draft selection of the Patriots, who many saw as the heir to Brady's throne.

1. Recent takeaway trends

The Broncos forced five turnovers of the Bills on Saturday afternoon, which was by far their most in a game this season. In total, they have six takeaways over their last two games, which was a major concern around their defense for the majority of the year. Drake Maye fumbled an absurd FOUR times against the Texans, also throwing an interception. It was a sloppy performance from Maye, which could bode well for Denver.