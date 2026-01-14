Bills' injury report proves team is banged up ahead of Denver Broncos clash

The Denver Broncos are one of the healthier teams in the NFL at this point, but are still missing key starters like Luke Wattenberg, JK Dobbins, and Brandon Jones. With Dre Greenlaw back and practicing, Denver could see their best linebacker back in the mix for Saturday's massive showdown.

And if all goes well, there seems to be a chance that the Broncos could see the return of JK Dobbins, who has been out for a couple of months now with a foot injury. While missing these players is a rough reality, it's a much different scenario for other teams, who simply aren't nearly as healthy as the Broncos.

In fact, the Buffalo Bills' injury report on Tuesday is really eye-opening. The Bills are, to put it lightly, very banged up.

Buffalo Bills' Tuesday injury report is almost too long to believe

There are a ton of key players on the injury report for Buffalo heading into the Divisional Round:

Tuesday injury report pic.twitter.com/1X8r7vmfr1 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 13, 2026

On Tuesday, all of Tyrell Shavers, Matt Prater, Jordan Poyer, Ty Johnson, and Maxwell Hairston did not participate at all. Buffalo only had two listed players in Curtis Samuel and Damar Hamlin practicing in full, and the rest, including QB Josh Allen, were limited.

Josh Allen has three injuries listed - foot, knee, and right finger ailments. I do believe these are all sigifnicant, as the Bills may want to keep Allen more in the pocket to preserve his health, as Allen is not at all scared to take a hit, but that can be a negative at times.

Allen and the Bills have to go on the road for the rest of the playoffs as well, and while they did beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in their house in the Wild Card Round, Denver is simply a different story. The Broncos not only play their best at home, but the defense is that much more suffocating.

I could see a scenario where the Broncos come out and try to hit Allen early and often, perhaps setting the tone for the rest of the game, but I could also see a scenario where Denver looks to sell out to stop the run, as the banged up WR room might not be able to do any damage.

No matter how you slice it, though, the Broncos will have to be at their best even with the Buffalo Bills being as banged up as they are.