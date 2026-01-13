2025 NFL Playoffs have only proven more that the Denver Broncos can go far

The Denver Broncos are set to host the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round in what could end up being one of the games of the year, and Denver has been in a few of those this year. What we have seen from the Broncos in 2025 is this team turning into the best one-score team in the league.

And it's a total 180 from how the 2024 NFL Season went, as the Broncos won just one game decided by one score last year. They have won 11 of those regular season games here in 2025, with more blowout wins against the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, and Los Angeles Chargers.

Denver has just two one-score losses this year, and those game on walk-off field goals against the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers. When you look at how the first round of the NFL playoffs went, it really paints a good picture for the Denver Broncos and their chances this postseason.

The NFL playoffs have largely been one-score games thus far, and that benefits the Denver Broncos

The Wild Card Round had six games, and four of them were decided by one score. Those one-score games were decided by four points or fewer. Simply put, the Broncos thrive in these types of environments, as they won all of their one-score games at home this year.

Furthermore, the Broncos had three home games this year decided by three points or fewer, and they won all of those. Sure, the Buffalo Bills are a juggernaut of a team, but we can't pretend like Denver hasn't beaten anyone this year.

They've beaten teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, and Green Bay Packers. If this game is within reach as the fourth quarter approaches, the Denver Broncos would probably feel very good about their chances.

The one thing that could bite this team, though, is if Josh Allen goes 'Superman' and is leading the Bills to a ton of points, and it trends toward a blowout. However, Denver has a ton of advantages over Buffalo coming into this one, and they excel in one-score games. With how competitive the NFL playoffs have been this year, the Broncos are probably more than ready to get going.

If Denver beats Buffalo, they would also host the AFC Championship Game, and that would come against the New England Patriots or Houston Texans. Denver's one-score success can be a huge reason why they win in the Divisional Round.