The Denver Broncos may have some obstacles in their way to reach where they want to in the 2025 NFL Season. The Broncos won 10 games in the 2024 NFL Season and shocked the NFL world, and now there honestly feels like a ton more pressure has clouded the team for 2025.

There are some predictions out there where Denver wins the AFC West and goes on a deep playoff run. The Broncos must simply go out there and prove themselves as a contender - roster-wise, they've got what it takes.

And when you look at the coaching staff and QB play, those two things seem to be secure as well, but let's take a step back and look at some obstacles for this team in the 2025 NFL Season.

Biggest obstacles in the Denver Broncos' way for the 2025 NFL Season

The deep AFC West

The AFC West is deep, and even the Las Vegas Raiders got better. The Raiders now have Geno Smith at QB and Pete Carroll as their head coach, and this latest set-up is the best they have had in a while. Furthermore, the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs do not appear to be going anywhere, as both teams have insane talent here and there. While Denver does have the best roster in the division if you ask me, the deep AFC West could prevent the Broncos from really making much progress.

Potential for a year two slump from Bo Nix

We have seen quarterbacks endure a year two slump - CJ Stroud was the latest case. Stroud and the Houston Texans shocked the NFL world in a massive way in the 2023 NFL Season, and I even went as far as to pick the Texans to win the Super Bowl and for Stroud to win the MVP, but I was way off. There is always a chance that Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos endure a slump and Nix himself plays poorly or even just maintains his rookie-season level, which may not allow for progression from the entire team. A sophomore slump is on the table, unfortunately.

Injuries

This is always a concern, so while it may not directly pertain to the Denver Broncos, it is something to note. Denver has been among the least-injured teams in the NFL since Sean Payton took over in the 2023 NFL Season, but that does not mean it has to continue in 2025. There is always a shot that the injury 'luck' wears off a bit. This team is constructed well and perhaps enough to absorb some injuries, but it may only take one to totally steer the season off the course.