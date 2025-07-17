Ceiling and floor predictions for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 season

Shaping up to be one of the better teams in the NFL, the Denver Broncos have a tough task ahead of them in 2025. Shocking the NFL world and getting into the playoffs in 2024 was not enough, as the Broncos surely have their sights set on at least winning a playoff game this year.

While many of us would want the team to vault into Super Bowl contention, it might take another year for that. However, if you are more of an optimist, you may think that this team could become contenders. No matter what you think of the 2025 Denver Broncos, what is objectively true is that they have to go out there and again prove themselves in a crucial season.

Let's undertake a bold task and try to predict their ceiling and floor in the 2025 NFL Season.

Just how good (or bad) can the Denver Broncos be in 2025?

The football bouncing one way or another can truly be the deciding factor in a game. We've seen the Broncos lose on the final play of the game in 2024, but we have also seen them win on something similar as well. Playing with house money but winning 10 games in 2024 does give me a ton of hope that 10 wins might be a lot closer to their floor than anything else...

Floor: 9-8

The floor for the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Season is probably around nine wins. What could happen here is the defense gets 'figured out' a bit in 2024, and the offense still does not have enough to take that next step. The defense undergoes an unfortunate regression while the offense kind of hits a plateau. This would force the team to again make some bold roster changes in what would be the 2026 NFL Offseason, but not all hope would be lost in this scenario, as it would be their second winning record in as many seasons.

Ceiling: 13-4

The ceiling for this team is probably around 13 wins. A 13-win Broncos team is running over opponents but losing the occasional stinker because that's just how the NFL works. In 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West with a 15-2 record, winning all of their one-score games. The Broncos could win the AFC West in 2025 with a 13-4 record, as it just does not feel likely that KC again wins all of their one-score games - that isn't something that happens regularly in the NFL. With a 13-win season, the defense is just as good as it was in 2024 at minimum, but the offense undergoes the big change and probably vaults into top-5 territory.

Bo Nix takes a step forward and perhaps even earns some MVP votes along the way, and one of the key weaknesses of the entire team, the rushing attack, also improves thanks to the lets of JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey.