Denver Broncos 2025 season projections would be a disappointing repeat

The Denver Broncos shocked the NFL world and won 10 games in the 2024 NFL Season. Can they improve when 2025 rolls around?

One of the hardest things in the NFL has to be reaching that contender status, as so many things have to go well for that to happen. Not only does a team have to hit on the head coach and quarterback, but the rest of the roster truly has to be great.

The Broncos made a huge step in 2024 when they hit on Bo Nix in the NFL Draft and made the playoffs with a 10-7 record. Their offseason additions would indicate that they do plan on hitting contender status in 2025, but some season projections don't seem to believe in Denver taking that next step.

ESPN's Mike Clay doesn't see much improvement for the 2025 Broncos

Mike Clay of ESPN has his projection guide for all 32 teams in the NFL, and the Broncos projections are just downright underwhelming. Through all the various statistical productions he's made, he is projecting Denver to win 9.8 games in 2025 and also see Bo Nix throw for 27 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.

Further projections include a 1,016-yard season for Courtland Sutton, a 627-yard season for Marvin Mims Jr, and an 810-yard season for rookie RB RJ Harvey. Furthermore, Zach Allen is projected to have 7.5 sacks. Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper are projected for 8.1 and 6.6 sacks respectively.

Evan Engram, the Broncos new tight end, is projected to have 715 yards and three touchdowns in year one with Denver. Courtland Sutton is projected to be the Broncos offensive touchdown leader with nine scores. Overall, this projection from Clay would be another 10-ish win season for the Broncos and probably another Wild Card berth, but you'd absolutely expect something a bit more from the team in 2025, so let's hope the team shatters these projections.