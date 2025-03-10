The Denver Broncos have made some signings already and could be on the cusp of more. Who else could they pursue? We've got some news pouring in with the Denver Broncos, as they have made some key roster moves. The most notable ones have been them re-signing QB Jarrett Stidham and DT DJ Jones.

But they will also soon be in agreement with SAF Talanoa Hufanga and ILB Dre Greenlaw on contracts as well. Those are two big holes the Broncos have filled on day one of free agency. It's primarily been a defensive day for the Broncos, which makes sense.

It is a lot easier to fill defensive holes in free agency. The hope though is that Denver is able to come away with an offensive playmaker or two in the next few days or so. Let's check out the best available players the Broncos can target after Day 1 of NFL Free Agency.

Best available players Broncos can target after Day 1 of NFL free agency

Cooper Kupp, WR

Set to be released by the Los Angeles Rams if they cannot find what could be a last-second trade partner, Cooper Kupp is an amazing route-runner and someone who has still produced at a 1,000-yard level despite playing in just 24 regular season games over the last two seasons.

Kupp being the third option in Denver's passing game could be great for the stretch-run of his NFL career if you ask me. Cooper Kupp should be on the table.

Amari Cooper, WR

Amari Cooper is another long-time wide receiver who possesses stellar route-running. Cooper was traded to the Buffalo Bills during the 2024 NFL Season, and, like Kupp, would probably benefit most from being a third-ish option.

Amari Cooper is as veteran and as reliable a wide receiver as you can get at this point. For the sake of helping Bo Nix take the next step in 2025, Cooper should be on the table for the Broncos after Day 1 of NFL Free Agency.

Evan Engram, TE*

I put an asterisk next to Evan Engram's name because reports broke earlier on Monday that he is actually visiting, or was visiting with the Denver Broncos. For all we know, this signing could happen on Monday night or in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Engram might not be an elite 'joker,' but he's got the mismatch potential at tight end and could be a slick two-year option for the Denver Broncos.

Getting another viable receiver in the building is clearly something the Denver Broncos have to do. Evan Engram is a good player and would make the offense better, period.

JK Dobbins, RB

JK Dobbins has simply not been able to stay healthy for most of his career thus far, but he has been able to suit up for 37 career games. He's rushed for 2,252 yards in those games but has notably rushed for 5.2 yards per carry. He played the 2024 NFL Season with the Los Angeles Chargers and rushed for 905 yards in just 13 games.

He averaged 69.6 yards per game and had nine rushing scores. Dobbins is a productive player when he's on the field, and being that he is still just 26 years old, the Denver Broncos should absolutely take a chance on Dobbins to see if he can finally put a full season together. JK Dobbins makes a lot of sense and is a good player the Broncos should consider.