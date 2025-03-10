Former Broncos running back lands on the most dysfunctional team possible

The Denver Broncos have not signed a free agent running back as of yet, but one of their former backs now has a new home in free agency. Running back is a huge position of need for the Broncos this offseason, and it's important to note that the team did not have many issues at all with their run blocking in 2024.

Sure, center Luke Wattenberg left some meat on the bone in that regard, but the OL as a whole was one of the best run blocking units in the NFL. What brought down the team's running game was a talent issue - the Broncos did not have a viable starting running back.

Javonte Williams is signing with who??

Both Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin could still factor into the RB room in 2025, but their primary starting running back, Javonte Williams, is now on a new team. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Williams is signing with the Dallas Cowboys.

Williams was a second-round pick of the Denver Broncos back in the 2021 NFL Draft and had a great rookie season, but shortly after the 2022 season began, he tore up his knee and never really seemed to regain his rookie season form. In fact, over the last two seasons, he has not been able to finish either of them with 4.0 yards per carry. He rushed for just 513 yards in 2024 on 3.7 yards per carry.

That simply isn't going to cut it for the Denver Broncos, so he can now head to Dallas and perhaps do the same thing. The Broncos should scour the free agency market to see if they find some type of upgrade at the position. The 2025 NFL Draft is quite stacked at the position, but if you ask me, addressing the unit with a modest free agency decision would not hurt.

Heck, even Nick Chubb on a one-year deal would make sense. If Denver can't field a competent run game in 2025, this offense and Bo Nix will simply not grow. The personnel along the offensive line is there for this team to field an elite run game, so it's really up to George Paton and Sean Payton to go out and get it done.

It's a good thing that this team did not bring back Javonte Williams. He was a net negative on the offense and is going to see if he can revive his career with the Dallas Cowboys.