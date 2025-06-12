Bengals' recent dysfunction could end up helping out the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2025 NFL Season. Could their recent dysfunction help out the team?

In Week 4, the Broncos welcome the Bengals to Denver, and this could end up being one of the more important games on the schedule. We saw these two teams play one of the games of the year in 2024, but obviously, Cincy won that one.

It ultimately did not matter, as Denver took care of business the next week and got into the postseason. Anyway, unless you've been living under a rock, you've seen just how much Cincy has botched this offseason.

Trey Hendrickson is without an extension, and he seems poised to holdout if he does not get one, and their first-round pick, Shemar Stewart, still does not have his rookie contract...

Bengals are already missing key defensive players...

The Shemar Stewart situation has gotten so dire that he actually has the opportunity to not play for the Bengals and re-enter the NFL Draft next year:

Shemar Stewart could opt out and be drafted by a new team next year 🤯



Tensions continue to rise in Cincy



(via @ProFootballTalk) pic.twitter.com/Sx9EVSso5c — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 12, 2025

If the Bengals keep playing around and can't get Stewart under contract, he could holdout, and the Bengals could see a first-round pick go up in smoke. And to make matters worse, there seems to be no progress on a deal for Trey Hendrickson, either. The team already cut Germaine Pratt and would really struggle along the defensive line in 2025 without Stewart and Hendrickson, who are arguably their two most talented players on that side of the ball.

This is just a pathetic situation for the franchise, but this could end up helping the Broncos, as they would have a much easier time on offense if Hendrickson and Stewart were nowhere to be found. Let's hope that Cincy keeps this circus going, as the Broncos could greatly benefit from it when the 2025 NFL Season gets underway.