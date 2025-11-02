Are Patrick Surtain and Marvin Mims playing today? Full Broncos' injury update

Now winners of five games in a row, the Denver Broncos hope to make it six, as they play the Houston Texans in Week 9. Houston is winners of three of four games and are now 3-4 after a shaky 0-3 start. On paper, the Broncos should win this one, but you just never know.

Denver recently beat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 in a blowout at home, and after facing the Texans in Week 9, Denver returns home to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10 and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. Their bye is in Week 12.

This past week, the Broncos had some top players pop up on their injury report. Patrick Surtain and Marvin Mims suffered a pectoral injury and a concussion in Week 8. Will those two suit up for the Broncos in Week 9?

Patrick Surtain and Marvin Mims are both OUT in Week 9 for the Denver Broncos

Other players ruled out include PJ Locke and Nate Adkins, two depth players who bring some value to the team. Denver has already elevated TE Marcedes Lewis, someone they recently signed, and WR Michael Bandy has also been elevated as well.

Denver is going to suffer without Surtain and Mims - it's not a secret how good Surtain is, and with Texans' wide receiver Nico Collins returning to the lineup, the Broncos' secondary could be in for a long day. Mims brings an explosive element to the Broncos, as he can create separation down the field and is also effective near the line of scrimmage.

The Broncos being able to win this game without two of their top players would be amazing and prove to the entire NFL world that this team is ready for legitimate contention.