Newest Broncos player will make history in his first game with the team

If the average lifespan of an NFL career is about three years, then Denver Broncos tight end Marcedes Lewis is playing in dog years.

Lewis was a first-round pick back in 2006, the same year Sean Payton joined the New Orleans Saints as their head coach. The same year Mike Shanahan made a controversial trade up the board for quarterback Jay Cutler. The same year Peyton Manning and the Colts won the Super Bowl, and the Broncos' head coaching counterpart this week -- DeMeco Ryans -- won Defensive Rookie of the Yearwith the Houston Texans.

The fact that Marcedes Lewis is going to suit up in an NFL game for the Denver Broncos is nothing short of staggering, and it's no surprise that his elevation is going to lead to immediate history being made.

Marcedes Lewis will be oldest player to ever suit up for Broncos in Week 9

When Marcedes Lewis takes the field for the Broncos on Sunday against the Houston Texans, he will officially be the oldest player to play a game for the team, and the oldest tight end to play in NFL history. Again, it's nothing short of miraculous that he's still out there.

Marcedes Lewis is being elevated to the game day roster.



He will become the oldest player to play a game in Broncos history and the oldest tight end to play in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/LZOlMH8gK0 — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) November 1, 2025

When Lewis takes on the Houston Texans as a member of the Denver Broncos on Sunday, he will be embarking on his 20th NFL season, simply a remarkable accomplishment in professional sports. Lewis isn't a kicker or even a quarterback. He's a tight end whose main job description is to go out there and do the dirty work.

“Well he’s someone… You kind of follow his career, and I knew he’d been training, I knew he’s in great shape. He’s a tremendous blocker. I think you don’t want to get caught where man, it’s got to be jumbo… So we brought him in for a workout, brought him on to our practice squad. I’m glad he’s here. He’s a tremendous leader. I’m anxious for you guys to be around him. So good first day.”



- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)

Bringing up Marcedes Lewis off the practice squad might not feel like the biggest deal for the Broncos, but it could end up being huge in a matchup against the Texans.

The Broncos are down Nate Adkins at the tight end position, and they've already had to adjust their jumbo package with Alex Palczewski moving to the left guard position. Lewis gives them a blocking specialist who is going to be able to come in and do a great job right away erasing defenders and hopefully contributing to the team's sixth straight win.