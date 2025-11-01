3 teams the Denver Broncos must immediately call with a win in Week 9

Getting to 7-2 on the season should force the Denver Broncos to act quickly and make some moves before the 2025 NFL trade deadline, which is this coming Tuesday. The season has flown by thus far, and it's about time for this front office to kick things into high gear.

This could be the best Broncos' team since 2015, and a 7-2 start would virtually guarantee them a spot in the playoffs for the second year in a row, which would be the first time that's happened since 2014 and 2025. Denver has every single reason to add a player or two and address a position of need.

And at this point, it simply might be a matter of if they're willing to make a deal or not. Well, if the Broncos beat the Houston Texans in Week 9 and win their sixth game in a row, who should they call up?

The Denver Broncos must call up a few teams if they win in Week 9

New Orleans Saints - Chris Olave or Rashid Shaheed, WR

Two wide receivers on the New Orleans Saints could be dealt. It's much more likely that the New Orleans Saints keep Chris Olave and trade Rashid Shaheed, but I guess they could deal Olave for the right price. The Saints and Broncos have obvious connections and did a deal before the season at the position when Devaughn Vele was traded.

New Orleans might be the first team that Denver engages with given how close the franchises are.

Cleveland Browns - David Njoku, TE

The Cleveland Browns are seeing rookie TE Harold Fannin Jr make an immediate impact, and with David Njoku on an expiring contract, he's as logical of a player as any to get moved. The Broncos have gotten modest production from the TE room this year, but Nate Adkins is hurt again, so there is absolutely some room for the Broncos to add someone.

The team recently signed Marcedes Lewis to the practice squad, but Njoku is a totally different player and someone who could be a difference-maker with the ball in his hands.

Miami Dolphins - Jordyn Brooks, LB, Jaylen Waddle, WR

On Friday, the Miami Dolphins parted ways with GM Chris Grier, so you have to think that this team is now very open to making some major trades. With Grier now out of the picture, the Dolphins are on the cusp of a full rebuild, so veterans who are on expiring contracts or who simply have value could be dealt.

Two names that make a lot of sense for the Broncos would be Jordyn Brooks, a good linebacker, and Jaylen Waddle, a top-15 wide receiver. Waddle would be the grand prize here, and it doesn't hurt to ask.