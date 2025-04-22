All-time NFL Draft mind is confident in who the Broncos will pick in Round 1

The Denver Broncos have obvious needs in the 2025 NFL Draft, and an all-time NFL Draft mind is confident in who the Broncos will end up picking. The team's first pick, whether that is higher than pick 20, lower than pick 20, or right at pick 20 seems to be a running back or DL prospect.

Now yes, that isn't a guarantee, but that's the way things feel right now. The Broncos most urgent roster need is in the backfield, and without a strong run game, the team isn't going to develop on offense, and it's just that simple.

An efficient run game is going to make throwing the football that much easier, and it's likely that Denver addresses RB early and maybe even twice in the NFL Draft. Well, one of the all-time NFL Draft minds has a strong conviction about who the Broncos will take in Round 1...

Mel Kiper Jr is confident that Omarion Hampton could be the Broncos pick

Speaking with Kay Adams, Mel Kiper Jr was very direct with who he thinks the Denver Broncos could take in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft:

Mel Kiper's most CONFIDENT RB predictions:



🏴‍☠️ Raiders at 6: RB Ashton Jeanty

🐴 Broncos at 20: RB Omarion Hampton@heykayadams | @MelKiperESPN pic.twitter.com/vsKnSYdhkA — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 21, 2025

There you have it; Kiper is very confident that the Las Vegas Raiders grab Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Denver Broncos grab Omarion Hampton with the 20th overall pick. This would be a good scenario for Denver.

Yes, Jeanty is the top prize, but Hampton is a devastatingly good prospect himself and would be the clear-cut best in a class that doesn't have a generational prospect. With all the recent chatter about the Broncos potentially trading up in the draft, them remaining at pick 20 and letting the board fall to them might be the best route.

After all, this is what happened back in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it ended up with them landing one of the best young QBs in the entire NFL. Omarion Hampton at pick 20 would be a great first round for Denver and would be a huge boost to their inept rushing attack. Their run game was so bad that Bo Nix was actually second on the team in rushing yards.

Mel Kiper Jr is confident that Hampton to the Broncos at 20 will happen.

Other players Denver could consider at pick 20 could be prospects like Walter Nolen, TreVeyon Henderson, and Colston Loveland.