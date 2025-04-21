A few players on the roster could already be huge and obvious candidates to explode in the 2025 NFL Season. In a few days, and when the week is over, the Denver Broncos will have several new players on their team and will look to take that next step into contention in 2025.

This team clearly believes they can reach contention, as they were smartly aggressive in free agency. Well, Denver has a good roster, a franchise QB, and an elite coaching staff, so they will know how to get the most out of their players on both sides of the ball.

In fact, these three Broncos players are ready to explode in the 2025 NFL Season.

3 Denver Broncos players ready to explode in the 2025 NFL Season

Marvin Mims Jr, WR

From Week 11 through the rest of the regular season, Marvin Mims was shockingly productive as a wide receiver. In the seven games, Denver went 5-2, and Mims caught 28 passes for 434 yards and six touchdowns. Had Mims been able to keep up this pace for the entire season, he'd have been on pace for 68 receptions, 1054 yards, and 15 touchdowns.

He took a huge stride as a receiver down the stretch in 2024 and is only set to enter his age-23 season. There does seem to be a good chance that Mims could hit his stride on offense and could perhaps take more of a leap as a wide receiver and less of a gadget-y player.

Evan Engram, TE

Evan Engram has played for the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars in his NFL career, so he has not exactly been on the pinnacle of NFL franchises. His best year came in 2023 with the Jags where he caught 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns.

He's got five seasons with at least 577 receiving yards and has a career yards per game average of 45.6, which averages out to 775 yards in a 17-game season.

Engram simply has not played for an elite offensive coach like Sean Payton, so there is reason to believe that the veteran TE could even flirt with 1,000 yards and have the best season of his long career.

We'd also have to consider the strong possibility that Bo Nix makes a year two leap as well, which would help the entire passing game.

Dre Greenlaw, ILB

Dre Greenlaw will be entering his age-28 season, and he's missed significant time in the 2021 and 2024 seasons because of injuries. His best year came in 2022 when he racked up one interception, six passes defended, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 127 total tackles, and three tackles for loss.

When he's on the field, Greenlaw is a tone-setter and someone who can create havoc in a multitude of ways. The Broncos have also been one of the best teams in the NFL over the last two years at avoiding and recovering from injury, so that does bode well for Greenlaw.

Furthermore, Denver has one of the best defensive lines in the NFL, which absolutely helps the middle linebackers. Do not be surprised if Dre Greenlaw has the best season of his career.