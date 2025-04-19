Broncos unexpectedly may have given away their short list of RB targets

Everybody is trying to do their best detective work in the days leading up to the NFL Draft each year, but the draft is not a crossword puzzle that can be solved. It's a free-for-all frenzy of rumors and misdirection that ultimately culminates in fascinating twists and turns. In other words, nobody can truly figure out the NFL Draft, especially when it comes to trying to predict every round for every team.

The Denver Broncos, however, have been an open book when it comes to the running back position.

"There will be focus on the running back position," said Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. "It’s a pretty good draft for running backs."

Pretty good, indeed.

The Broncos have a chance to add a piece to the offense in this year's draft that could change the complexion of the offense completely. They know they have to get it right and there might even be enough of a reason to take two guys from this particular class.

Saying there will be a "focus" on the running back position doesn't exactly give the team's plans away, but something else that was said at the pre-draft presser might have.

Broncos reveal major aspect of pre-draft player visits

“There are all kinds of reasons why we bring someone in on a Top-30 [visit]. We talk to every player at all of the all-star games and at the [NFL] Combine. Then we get through all our meetings and maybe there is a player we just need a little more information on. Maybe [it’s], ‘Can he learn what we are trying to do mentally?’ Maybe he has something off the field we want to address. Maybe it’s someone who didn’t go to the Combine and we want to bring them in to get a physical so we can draft the player. Maybe we are just trying to recruit a college free agent. There are a number of reasons why we are bringing players in and why we are talking to players."



- Broncos GM George Paton (emphasis added)

George Paton's comments at the pre-draft press conference could be extremely telling. Last year, the Broncos concealed their interest in Oregon Ducks QB Bo Nix by traveling to Eugene to work him out privately and interview him on site. They didn't bring him to Denver for a visit.

They have perhaps been taking a different tactic in 2025 by bringing most of the running backs projected to land in the 1st-2nd round of the draft for "top-30" visits.

Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

DJ Giddens, Kansas State

Jaydon Blue, Texas

Aside from Jaydon Blue on this list, the other four running backs could legitimately go anywhere between picks 20-51, give or take a handful of picks either way.

What Paton said about bringing in players for top-30 visits and finding out if they can learn what they're trying to do "mentally" is a really important note and potential clue to why they are bringing these guys in for visits. We heard last year from Sean Payton that the Broncos threw a bunch of information at Bo Nix the night before his interview with the team, and they were blown away by his information retention and ability to process the offense quickly.

It would be shocking if they weren't preparing one of these top-flight running back prospects in the same type of way. Which one of these backs is ready to be a starter on this team? Although the Broncos have only selected two players over the last few years that have been brought in for pre-draft visits (Riley Moss, Nik Bonitto), it wouldn't be shocking if this year were a bit different.

Whoever comes on board this roster is going to have to digest a lot when it comes to a full plate of responsibility in the offense. The running back that gets drafted is going to have a lot to handle immediately, so the Broncos put these guys to the test, in all likelihood.

It would be shocking if the team didn't draft one of the guys on that list of Johnson, Giddens, Judkins, or Henderson based on how crucial information retention is for this coaching staff.