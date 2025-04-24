A perfect running back trade just fell into the Denver Broncos laps

The Denver Broncos have made trades during the NFL Draft just last year. Could they fire that up again with the same team? We are so focused on the prospects within the 2025 NFL Draft, that other players who could find themselves on a new team have not been talked about enough.

The NFL Draft, year after year, does have player trades. The Denver Broncos fired one of those up last year when they traded for defensive end John Franklin-Myers from the New York Jets in exchange for a late-round pick.

The Broncos have to be open to this idea again, as they are clearly in a much better spot now than they were even one year ago. This team has a wide-open contention window.

Jets RB Breece Hall is available for trade...

Josina: Breece Hall "potential availability" for trade has increased "within the last week and a half." — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) April 24, 2025

Josina Anderson is reporting that New York Jets stud RB Breece Hall is more available than he was even just a week ago, and given the connections between the Denver Broncos and New York Jets, Denver should make this trade and elevate their RB room even before the NFL Draft.

New Jets GM Darren Mougey spent years in the Broncos front office, so GM George Paton surely has a close relationship with him, and Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was on Sean Payton's staffs in New Orleans for years. Breece Hall is only turning 24 years old and has rushed for 2,333 yards across his career. He's also added another 1,292 receiving yards.

In 2024 for the lowly Jets, Hall racked up 1,359 yards from scrimmage, and had 1,585 the year before. He is the type of dual-threat running back that would fit the Denver Broncos offense, and the team could absolutely still dip into the draft class to continue adding to the position.

Breece Hall in a Broncos uniform would be awesome, period.