A Broncos' Week 2 win rests in the hands of two extremely obvious players

The Denver Broncos play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and a potential win rests in the hands of two very obvious players. The Broncos seek to start 2-0 for the first time since the 2021 NFL Season when Teddy Bridgewater was the QB and Vic Fangio was the head coach.

Yes, you read that right. In recent years, the Broncos have started slow out of the gate, as they began the 2023 NFL Season 0-3 and the 2024 NFL Season 0-2. However, with the Colts next up, the Broncos seem to be the team favored to win.

But that doesn't mean the Broncos will win, though. Their issues from Week 1 potentially carrying over into Week 2 could spell disaster for the team, but a potential win does rest in the hands of two extremely obvious players.

JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey are the key to a Denver Broncos' win in Week 2

The brand-new RB duo didn't really show much in the first half of their Week 1 win against the Tennessee Titans, but things turned around for the better. In all, Dobbins and Harvey combined to carry the ball 22 times for 133 yards and one touchdown, which is six yards per carry.

RJ Harvey broke things open with a 50-yard run, but JK Dobbins capped off that drive with a touchdown run of his own. On paper, Denver did run the ball reasonably well, but it didn't feel like it, and part of that might be due to them hardly running the ball in the first half.

And that's where things can change in Week 2 - the Broncos have to establish the run a lot earlier on Sunday against the Colts, and if Indy's defense doesn't have an answer for Dobbins and Harvey, Denver could absolutely cruise to a double-digit win and earn a 2-0 start.