6 players the league will regret letting fall into Broncos' range on Day 2 of draft

Unless they decide to trade up, the Denver Broncos will have to watch 61 players get selected before they're even on the clock in the 2026 NFL Draft. And somehow, they still have a chance to make teams pay for leaving certain guys on the board.

There are a ton of players left for the Broncos to consider after the 1st round of the draft was loaded in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Because of the run on offensive and defensive linemen/pass rushers, the top positions of need (for the most part) are falling right into the Broncos' laps.

And even with a long wait ahead, let's take a look at six prospects the rest of the league will regret letting fall into the Broncos' striking range on Day 2.

6 players the Denver Broncos could steal on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft

1/2. Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas; Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

There was absolutely no run on linebackers in the 1st round of this draft. The only linebackers that came off the board were the two Ohio State superstars: Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles. And because of the fact that Reese has been considered a pass rusher, Styles was really the only off-ball linebacker picked in the top 32 overall.

That leaves pretty much everyone at the linebacker position still on the board for the Broncos, which can work in their favor in multiple ways. They could trade up for the guy they want the most at the position, they could let their preferred target drop right into their laps, or they could take a different position in the 2nd and let the value at linebacker keep coming to them.

Two of the top linebackers available are Texas star Anthony Hill Jr. and Texas Tech Heisman finalist Jacob Rodriguez.

Broncos Country has been clamoring for help at linebacker, and even after the reports of Jonah Elliss making a position swap, this position has to be addressed.

Hill has elite size and athletic traits, and the Broncos might be able to get him "on sale" in the 2nd round after his stock took a dip from 2024 to 2025. He was considered almost a unanimous 1st-round player at this time a year ago.

Rodriguez makes this a two-for-one, because if he gets into Denver's trade range (maybe as low as 45), he would bring an imposing presence at the position. He had 7 forced fumbles and 4 interceptions last season at Texas Tech.

Either of these guys would be grand slam picks for the Broncos.

3/4. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt; Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

If there's one position offesively that you have to squint to see the vision right now for the Broncos, it's the tight end position.

Evan Engram was a disappointment in his first year with the team, although that wasn't exactly his fault. He's back again in 2026 and the Broncos need to use him properly. Even if that happens, Engram will be 32 going on 33 at this time a year from now. They need a future plan at the "F" position, and we'll call it that instead of the "Joker" to spare you the cringe.

The player the Broncos target at tight end does not have to be refined as a blocker, but they must be great as a receiver. The player the Broncos target at tight end will ideally be a mismatch in the passing game who can give the team a viable threat in 12 and 13 personnel looks.

That's where the idea of Eli Stowers or Max Klare coming to Denver will make it feel like the team had a first-round pick after all. Those two guys are special athletes at the tight end position, and have the type of upside as weapons in the passing game to make Denver's offense even more dynamic after the trade to acquire Jaylen Waddle.

Just like the aforementioned linebackers, either Stowers or Klare would be absolute home run picks for the Broncos on Day 2.

5. Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

The idea of Josiah Trotter for the Denver Broncos has appeal for a number of reasons. First of all, we know Sean Payton and George Paton like players with football bloodlines. If football is in a player's DNA, it is a plus on their draft report for the Broncos.

And Josiah Trotter is part of an outstanding football family. 90s kids will remember his father, Jeremiah Trotter Sr., roaming around the middle of the Philadelphia Eagles' defense. His brother also plays for the Eagles (Jeremiah Trotter Jr.).

But Josiah is a fantastic fit in Denver for more than just his NFL bloodlines. He is one of the youngest prospects in this draft class (just 21 years old) and is a physical throwback at the position. He does a great job of attacking the line of scrimmage and taking on blocks, and is a stud when it comes to blitzing.

The Broncos could take a chance on his traits and develop him behind starters Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad while giving him the chance to play special teams and certain packages defensively.

6. Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

I know many Broncos fans will hate that this is even being put into the universe, but we know that this team is not opposed to strengthening a strength. It wouldn't be surprising in the slightest to see the Broncos use their top pick on an EDGE player, even with one of the best collections of pass rushers in the NFL.

The Broncos will always be forward-thinking, and I will admit that Gabe Jacas is one of my own personal favorites in this class. For whatever reason, he's being devalued in the draft process and we'll see how far teams are willing to let him fall on Day 2.

He played 50 straight games at the college level and plays with high effort 100 percent of the time. More than just being a try-hard, Jacas is a truly top-tier pass rusher with a full arsenal of skills and a powerful punch. He's got outstanding size and could develop into a complete player off the edge in a couple of years.

The Broncos used a 3rd-round pick on Pat Bryant last year and brought in Alex Palczewski from the Illinois program, so they clearly have a good beat on prospects coming out of Champaign. This is a Broncos team that subscribes to the idea you can never have too many pass rushers, and after losing John Franklin-Myers in free agency along with moving Jonah Elliss to linebacker, they might be inclined to replenish a little bit.