Seahawks created an unexpected draft problem for Broncos on Day 2

There are plenty of outstanding prospects still available after the 1st round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but the Seattle Seahawks unexpectedly created a bit of a problem for the Denver Broncos heading into Day 2.

This year's running back class is not exactly the most revered group of prospects we've ever seen at the position. Notre Dame star Jeremiyah Love went 3rd overall to the Arizona Cardinals, and his teammate Jadarian Price joined him in the NFC West as the Seahawks' pick at No. 32 overall.

Although the Broncos were not likely banking on Price being available with the 62nd overall pick, the fact that he's already off the board in the top 32 picks has caused even more of a supply and demand issue at one of the Broncos' top positions of need.

Jadarian Price going to Seahawks might force the Denver Broncos' hand at RB early

The second @NDFootball RB to go in the first round ☘️



Jadarian Price is on his way to the @Seahawks!⁰



2026 NFL Draft starts on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

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Even after spending a 2nd-round pick on RJ Harvey in the 2025 NFL Draft, along with re-signing JK Dobbins to a two-year contract, the running back position remains an area of need for the Denver Broncos.

The way the Broncos ran the ball last season after Dobbins went down with an injury was uninspiring to the point of concerning. They couldn't scheme any success on the ground, and Harvey wasn't capable of carrying a full workload as the lead back.

To put it simply, the Broncos need insurance at the running back position, because the lack of depth really sank their ship in the playoffs.

Again, it's not about the fact that the Broncos needed Jadarian Price. That's not the case, but the running backs left on the board are all over the map when it comes to where NFL Draft experts have them ranked. Mike Washington Jr., Jonah Coleman, Emmett Johnson, Kaytron Allen, and Nick Singleton are the top players left, but most of them were projected to land in the 3rd round going into the draft process.

The Broncos might have to "reach" for a back to make sure they get someone in the mix that they actually trust in the event that an injury replacement is needed. They could try to trade for a veteran back as well, but the draft options were already limited. With two backs coming off the board in the 1st round, they've gone from "limited" to "scarce".

We'll see if that adjusts the Broncos' draft strategy at all, or if they anticipated this type of situation and are ready to go get their guy.