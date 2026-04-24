Broncos Day 2 mock draft proves their offseason patience will pay off

At long last, the Denver Broncos are finally about to make some more additions to their team on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Well, at least one new addition to their team. The Broncos have one selection (62 overall) on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft, but they could easily move some pieces around and wind up with two picks in the top 100 overall.

In an offseason once again marked by continuity, the Broncos will return 71 players who were on their roster in some capacity last year, and only two players have been added from the outside. The next moves the team makes will be absolutely critical for the immediate future of the team, but you also have to view the draft with one eye on the future. Who could the Broncos take on Day 2? We're making our predictions in this brand-new Day 2 mock draft after a very action-packed 1st round.

Denver Broncos trade into 3rd round of Day 2 mock draft predictions

2nd round | 62nd overall: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

The Broncos might be more inclined to go after depth at the running back position than anyone realizes. The team obviously used a nearly identical pick in last year's draft (60th overall) on running back RJ Harvey, but Harvey has a defined role as the "RB 1B" in the offense behind JK Dobbins.

And while the Broncos re-signed Dobbins to a two-year contract in free agency, we all saw what went down with the team in the playoffs when Dobbins wasn't available. It's reasonable to say that if the Broncos had a competent running game, they would have beaten the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game rather easily.

Unfortunately, we'll never know.

The fact is, the Broncos know they have to upgrade the running back position, and they need to get someone they feel they can trust. Whether that's Jadarian Price, Emmett Johnson, Jonah Coleman, Mike Washington, or someone else, it has to be done.

So why Johnson with this pick? Well, when you talk about running physical, he brings that to the table. He's not 225 pounds, but he plays big and gives you that between-the-tackles ability. Not only that, but he can be a weapon on all three downs. He is the only Nebraska running back to ever have 100 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving in the same game.

Johnson is the type of all-around back you could rely on in case depth is needed, and he also offers you a starter for the future to pair with RJ Harvey.

3rd round | Trade Up: Justin Joly, TE, North Carolina State

There might not be a tight end in this year's class who rivals Justin Joly when it comes to his actual production. This is a great tight end class overall, but when you look at some of the prospects, you're left wondering why they didn't have more catches, or why weren't they more involved in their college offenses?

That's not a question with Justin Joly, and he's one of the few. While a lot of tight end prospects could fit in Denver, including possibly Eli Stowers or Max Klare with their top pick, Joly would be a fun value at the back end of Day 3 and the Broncos have the capital to move up and get him (whatever it would take).

If the team has a tight end they feel has future starter qualities, or can be a long-term contributor at the "F" position, they should just go up and get him, and not get cute with it.

Just like with Harold Fannin Jr. last year, there are some questions about Joly's athleticism translating to the NFL level, but his ball production will immediately translate. He was outstanding in contested catch situations, and finished his college career with 166 catches for 1,978 yards and 15 touchdown catches.

He also didn't really drop passes at all, which is a trait Broncos fans would gladly welcome to Denver.

Ultimately, the Broncos come away from this Day 2 mock draft with some potential instant contributors to their offense, and more talent to surround Bo Nix.